Abdellah AGAYER

Mes compétences :
Radiofréquences
Electronique
Fiabilité, Maintenance, Disponibilité, Sûreté de f
AMDEC/FMECA
Semiconducteurs
Gestion de projet technique
Support technique
Entreprises
STMicroelectronics
- Senior Equipment Engineer
2014 - maintenant- Manages activities related to scheduled preventative maintenance, troubleshooting, repair and other maintenance activities on basic and complex semiconductors equipment.
- Interface with suppliers for Ordering, Receiving, installing and releasing plant new equipments.
- Conduct technical reviews, manage data, generate reports, participate in change management activities, review and approve documents.
- Develop and review Best Practices, Operations and Maintenance Procedures
- Ensures that operational departments have sufficient operating equipment based on pending equipment repair / replacement to conduct collections and manufacturing operations.
- Perform other related duties as necessary to support organizational, regional/divisional and departmental business, safety and quality goals.
- Develop and enhance the skills of maintenance and engineering team :(Training, Cross-training…)
- Responsible of new maintenance methods deployment (RCM, FMEA, Smed..)
- Member of technical community organization
STOKVIS NORD AFRIQUE
- HVAC projects manager at STOKVIS INDUSTRIES (filiale SNA)
BOUSKOURA2014 - 2014Establishing a complete structure which offers various services:
• Conception and configuration of technical solutions.
• Projects realization
• Installation and start-up and ramp-up
• After sales
• Spare parts management
40-30
- Field Service Engineer / Site Co-manager
Seyssinet2010 - 2014- Diagnose faults on electro-mechanical and power systems
- Achieve a high first time fix rate and a low recall percentage
- Establish and maintain collaborative relationships with external and internal customers ensuring their success
- Manage customer expectations, by communicating work performed and providing follow up plan if needed
- Ensure customer compliance regulations are followed
- Certified Trainer : Deliver system level training at customer sites in an international environment.
- Work with Sales team in respect to identifying future business development opportunities and needs for service contract sales
- Ensure that quality system procedures and Health & Safety standards are adhered to at all times
Parrot (Paris)
- RF engineering trainee
2009 - 2009- Design and implement planar folded antenna products including feeds and radiating elements for ISM broadband (2.45 GHz).
- Develop and execute detailed RF tests (both conducted and radiated) to evaluate and validate antenna performance;
- Bring up and functional test of PCBs incorporating antenna designs and highly integrated RFICs
- Create technical documentation required and provide engineering instructions to the PCB layout team