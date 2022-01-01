Menu

Abdellah AGAYER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Radiofréquences
Electronique
Fiabilité, Maintenance, Disponibilité, Sûreté de f
AMDEC/FMECA
Semiconducteurs
Gestion de projet technique
Support technique

Entreprises

  • STMicroelectronics - Senior Equipment Engineer

    2014 - maintenant - Manages activities related to scheduled preventative maintenance, troubleshooting, repair and other maintenance activities on basic and complex semiconductors equipment.
    - Interface with suppliers for Ordering, Receiving, installing and releasing plant new equipments.
    - Conduct technical reviews, manage data, generate reports, participate in change management activities, review and approve documents.
    - Develop and review Best Practices, Operations and Maintenance Procedures
    - Ensures that operational departments have sufficient operating equipment based on pending equipment repair / replacement to conduct collections and manufacturing operations.
    - Perform other related duties as necessary to support organizational, regional/divisional and departmental business, safety and quality goals.
    - Develop and enhance the skills of maintenance and engineering team :(Training, Cross-training…)
    - Responsible of new maintenance methods deployment (RCM, FMEA, Smed..)
    - Member of technical community organization

  • STOKVIS NORD AFRIQUE - HVAC projects manager at STOKVIS INDUSTRIES (filiale SNA)

    BOUSKOURA 2014 - 2014 Establishing a complete structure which offers various services:
    • Conception and configuration of technical solutions.
    • Projects realization
    • Installation and start-up and ramp-up
    • After sales
    • Spare parts management

  • 40-30 - Field Service Engineer / Site Co-manager

    Seyssinet 2010 - 2014 - Diagnose faults on electro-mechanical and power systems
    - Achieve a high first time fix rate and a low recall percentage
    - Establish and maintain collaborative relationships with external and internal customers ensuring their success
    - Manage customer expectations, by communicating work performed and providing follow up plan if needed
    - Ensure customer compliance regulations are followed
    - Certified Trainer : Deliver system level training at customer sites in an international environment.
    - Work with Sales team in respect to identifying future business development opportunities and needs for service contract sales
    - Ensure that quality system procedures and Health & Safety standards are adhered to at all times

  • Parrot (Paris) - RF engineering trainee

    2009 - 2009 - Design and implement planar folded antenna products including feeds and radiating elements for ISM broadband (2.45 GHz).
    - Develop and execute detailed RF tests (both conducted and radiated) to evaluate and validate antenna performance;
    - Bring up and functional test of PCBs incorporating antenna designs and highly integrated RFICs
    - Create technical documentation required and provide engineering instructions to the PCB layout team

Formations

