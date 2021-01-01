Menu

Abdellatif SIMLANI

PARIS

Mes compétences :
System Strategy
Risk Management
team building
strong management experience
project execution
manage projects
impact analysis
develop decision
develop an extensive background
communication skills
Sarbanes-Oxley
SAP
Responsible for leading partnerships
Responsible for cash flows
Project Management
Performance monitoring
Operational Excellence Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Life Insurance
Internal Audit
ITIL
Hyperion Financial Management
Financial Services
Financial Report Writing
Feasibility Studies
Due Diligence
Cash Flows
Business Development
Audit

Entreprises

  • Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - Program Director

    PARIS 2013 - maintenant In charge of a major IT transformation program at IS strategy and Architecture direction, including Cloud Computing (Private and Public), Big Data and Continuous Delivery projects. (10M EUR and impacting hundreds of applications)

    Main achievements include:
    * Responsible for implementing and coordinating governance, including stakeholders identification, on boarding and decision instances setup.
    * Responsible for building and managing strategic roadmap execution to deliver solutions according to agreed specifications, scope, budget and ensuring that project and quality standards (PLMC) are followed, IS security is at appropriate levels and that forecasted benefits are secured (TCO, Time to Market, Value for Money).
    * Responsible for providing high level and operational reporting to track and assess projects' progress.
    * Involved in the selection of external service providers (Amazon, Microsoft azur, IBM and VMWare), recruitment, and project resource allocation.
    * Responsible for producing business cases for investment in new IS solutions by providing implementation and operational plans and cost information.
    * Contribute to overall strategic planning within IS and the business unit.

  • ORANGE TELECOM - Program Manager

    2012 - 2012 In charge of Performance monitoring and Risk management Portfolio within the Technical Department.

    The position involved:
    * Review performance monitoring process with relevant KPI
    * Improving and developing tools reporting in order to address the internal policy targets and regulatory requirements.
    * Development of the transformation project management in line with corporate methodology and extension from mobile phone sector to landline sector.
    * Auditing the quality of technical management processes and evaluating their maturity (PDCA, Risk analysis and mitigation plan).

  • GENERALI - Program Manager

    2011 - 2011 Responsible for leading the reliability program, securing financial flows and accounting operations in line with SEPA law (Single Euro Payment Area) and Solvency 2 regulation.

    Highlighted achievements include:
    * Management and coordination of projects' reliability aiming to adapt accounting tools with Solvency 2 regulation and SEPA Law.
    * Implement Governance, build project roadmap with a challenging timescale to meet the new regulation.
    * Definition and implementation of switchover strategy plan.
    * Driving a change management awareness toward impacted department (Finance and Accounting).

  • SOCIETE GENERALE INSURANCE - Project Manager

    2008 - 2011 Fully mandated to develop decision-making tools in life insurance products launching & Contract lifecycle management including actuarial as well as Asset & Liability Management (ALM) and accountancy.

    Achievements and responsibilities:
    * Feasibility study and impact analysis to launch new future and to implement the framework to the regulatory control.
    * Writing functional specifications (in both English and French)
    * Coordinate and monitor tasks between IT and Business stakeholders.
    * Leading the Steering and Operation Committee meetings (deliveries, roadmap, budget and risk follow-up).

  • SWISS LIFE - Project lead Business Analyst Consultant

    Levallois Perret cedex 2007 - 2007 Responsible for leading partnerships between Swiss Life, Bourse Direct and Rothschild by providing extensive support to key accounts.

    Achievements and responsibilities:
    * Implement business and IT impacts to support the new partnerships
    * Support in actuarial calculations: contracts' valuation, contract taxation calculation, calculation of the redemption value.
    * Driving the roll-out of next insurance grid for assessing the client profile (Know Your Customer Grid).
    * Preparation and supervision of the revenue, funding, operational training, project reporting and operational support.

  • SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC - Financial Controller

    Rueil Malmaison 2006 - 2006 Responsible for establishing and executing internal controls and assessing risk.

    Main achievements include:
    * Evaluate the adequacy and the effectiveness of controls. ;
    * Identify risk and implementing controls.
    * Implement mitigation plan. ;
    * Implement KPIs and feedback to improve overall performance.

  • Renault - Business Support Department

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2005 Performed Cash flows management and executed internal controls over the company's accounting and financial procedures. This includes keeping company records organized and readily available for examination.

    Achievements and responsibilities:
    * Responsible for cash flows follow-up and financial reporting. ;
    * Due diligence (Barcelone and Luton production units). ;
    * Responsible for leading internal audits to assess adequacy with SOX (Sarban Oxley Acte) regulation.

