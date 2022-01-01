AT & T Mobility
- Mobile Device Management Administrator
2011 - maintenantResponsible for performing Application Monitoring and Response, Application Problem Management/Resolution, Application Change Management and Implementation, Scheduling, Implementation, Tuning and Configuration of Application and Infrastructure Components, Project Implementation work associated with new applications or changes to existing applications. Service Assurance Management and Status and Metrics. Key Roles and Responsibilities: Responsible for the uptime and availability of supported applications as well as managing the deployment of application upgrades in the pre- production and/or test or production environment. Application support may include other associated software components required for the application to work. On call 24X7 in the event of an outage and must be an expert ( knowledgeable) on the applications they support. They work closely with COE and Development organizations for any upgrades or enhancements. They monitor application availability via a standard tool set and take proactive actions as issues arise. They interface closely with 3rd party vendors as needed. They manage application availability issues and help to coordinate integrated problem resolution. They participate in the established ITO Problem Management process. Job Contribution: Developing technical professional with some experience. Completes moderately complex work within discipline/specialty area. Contributes to development of concepts/methods/techniques. Moderate team impact. KNOWLEDGE Has expanded technical knowledge in own discipline/specialty area. Applies broader knowledge of discipline/specialty area standards to work assignments. Sound understanding of AT&T technologies/systems/procedures. Deepens technical knowledge through exposure and continuous learning.