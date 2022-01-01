Menu

Abdoulaye DIENG

DAKAR

En résumé

OBJECTIVES:
• Possess excellent Administrative.
• Dedicated to excellence. Organized.
• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
• Ability to work under pressure.
• Excellent Communication skills.
• Ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritize workload.

TECHNICAL SKILLS
HUMAN RESOURCES COORDINATOR
The New Blaise Diagne International Airport – Sénégal
Saudi Binladin Group
LAMIA-NET Manager of structure (October 2007-juin 2007) computer science
MDN/COM/INFO Technical- sales
ASECNA Technician (August 2004)
INFOTK Chief of laboratory (January 01-2006- 13 August 2006)Forman
GERMLE/BIT Seminary : haw to be a Manager and setting up a Company)
CCI / UCAD Séminaire / data base / (ACCESS /INFO (déc. 2003)
SOLID IT/ Configuration and maintenances Engineering.




Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Audit
Recherche et Développement
Contrôle budgétaire
Informatique
Maintenance informatique
Électronique
DRH
Développement personnel
Recrutement
Contrôle interne

Entreprises

  • SAUDI BINLADIN GROUP /BLAISE DIAGNE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PROJECT - Responsable des Ressources Humaines Expatrié

    2008 - maintenant JANUARY 2008 TILL PRESENT
    FIRST ASSISTANT OF THE EXPATRIAT HUMAN RESOURCE
    HR LOCAL RESPONSIBLE AND ADMINISTRATIVE IN CHARGE
    HR COORDINATOR
    SAUDI BINLADIN GROUP – SENEGAL
    HANDLING HR AND ADMIN COORDINATOR FOR BLAISE DIAGNE AIRPORT PROJECT IN
    DIASS – SENEGAL, WITH A DAILY TOTAL MANPOWER UP TO 3000 EMPLOYEES
    • HANDLING BOTH LOCAL AND EXPATRIATE EMPLOYEES IN SENEGAL
    • TIME KEEPING AND MONTHLY TIMESHEET
    • MOBILIZATION
    • TRANSPORTATION SUPERVISOR
    • CONTRACTS FOR LOCALS (HANDLE ALL PAYROLL ISSUES FOR 602 EMPLOYEES)
    • VISA PROCEDURES FOR EXPATRIATES (ISSUING-RENEWING)
    • RECRUITMENT FOR LOCALS
    • HR BUDGET CONTROL
    • PAYROLL AND CONTRACT EDITOR
    • CONTROL ALL MATERIAL ASSETS (VEHICLES-HOUSES-HEAVY EQUIPMENTS)
    • DIRECT CONTACT WITH THE LOCAL MUNICIPALITIES WORKS CLOSELY WITH THE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT PROGRAM MANAGER AND SEVERALS ACCOMPLISHMENT
    • PAYSLIPS AND PAYROLL RESPONSIBLE
    • PROGRAMATION BY EXCEL THE CONTRACT OF 602 SBG
    • ETC…..

Formations

  • Université De Bouzéréah (Algiers)

    Algiers 2004 - 2007 Licence 3 Gestion des Ressources Humaines

    Relations Sociales et Négociations

  • Polytechnic High School (Dakar University ESP) (Dakar)

    Dakar 2002 - 2004 DTSMI

    (Génie informatique) Computer Science - • Installation and Configuration/left Network - Wiring Data-processing
    • Repair of laptops: various marks Data processing
    • Detecting any networks failures
    .- Cable internet services
    SQL server 2003-
    c++
    debian open source / Microsoft Word, Power Point,
    Excel, Internet, NMS, SGA, Remedy, Lotus Notes, and Videotron Intranet,

  • USTHB (Alger)

    Alger 1999 - 2002 BTS -AE (Genie Electronique) Electronics

    ELECTRONIQUE TELECOMMUNICATION - Electronics analogiques
    Analyse des Circuits
    Digital Electronics
    Conversion d'énergie
    Introduction à la signalisation et des communications
    Mathématiques
    Semiconductor Physics
    Génie logiciel
    Perfectionnement professionnel

  • André PEYTAVIN Technical School (Saint-Louis) (Saint Louis)

    Saint Louis 1996 - 1999 Baccalauréat T1

    (Technique) Technical

Réseau