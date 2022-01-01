Abdoulaye SANE

Dynamique rigoureux et aime le challenge Recherche opportunités
Mes compétences :
Saari ligne 1000 et 100
Classic Accounting
Procurement process improvement
Classic
Entreprises
TIZIR GRANDE COTE OPERATIONS
- SENIOR ACCOUNTANT
2011 - maintenantPrepare and post expenses into the accounting system
Ensure that the accounting full compliance with local laws and regulations and reflect best practices;
File financial accounting documentation and reports;
Provide monthly accounting records and analysis report to the Finance Director ;
Respond to audit requests and requirements;
Monitor bank accounts and report monthly cash forecasts to help insure adequate funding for activities;
Support Admin Unit on assets reconciliation; payables and receivables accounts.
Ensure that all payments tools, payroll, taxes, operational and administrative expenses are properly authorized and processed on a timely basis, liaising with vendors and making necessary communications;
Expense reports booking (trip and other advances);
Per diems calculation and payments;
Review financial reports from partners/grantees to ensure information accuracy and compliance standards and policies;
Manage advances process to vendors with Administration;
Maintain spreadsheets of all office income and expenditures.
Assist in the maintenance and improvement of the financial records filing systems;
Vendor management and monthly reconciliation of vendor accounts;
Control petty cash report and validate transactions into Classic
Provide quality logistic support to other Units and Departments especially for meetings, organizations and travels upon demand;
Conduct monthly bank accounts reconciliation
Assist program units on any finance processes/procedures when requested.
Treasury acconting
Bank reconciliation, Loan, Monthly closing;
Preparation of year closing, Accruals, expenses, fixed asset, Reporting
- To develop and maintain documentation, the policies and procedures relating to the countable systems and the procedures
- To proceed without delay to the accounting of all the documents of purchase of goods and services in the accounts and cost centers adequate;
Establishment, checking of the process of approval of the invoices and preparation of the cards of payment in order to ensure the payment of the suppliers in accordance with the term of payment envisaged.
- Declaration of various taxes: VAT, BNC, VAT for account of third, BRS, Lease
- To deal with the specific analyses of the accounts of the company. Performs monthly review of expenses for accuracy, and ensures timely corrections/adjustments of erroneous transactions
- Accounting of the wages – Accountings of Accruals of end of the year in report/ratio the budget and analyzes
Compagnie Sucriere Sénégalaise
- Chef Comptable
2011 - 2011Supervision de la comptabilité
Encadrement équipe comptable (12)
PHILIP MORRIS WEST AFRICA
- COMPTABLE Tresorier
2004 - 2011 Analyse d Cash in Transit
Analyse customer account
Accountant –Treasury -Accounts Receivable.
Incoming payments / Customers
Outgoing payments / suppliers
Bank statements (incoming & outgoing payments, bank charges, interest etc.)
Bank statements from the prior day are booked daily.
Intercompany payables are marked as paid in TRDB once payment is executed
Bank reconciliation - Cash in transit
Perform month end closing tasks such as booking of bank charge and interest accruals
Booking of advances
ACCOUNTANT PAYABLE
Behavior and followed accountancy SYSCOA & US GAAP (respect of the procedure of accounting and payment, levels of approval, relation with the suppliers, reconciliations between affiliated)
- To develop and maintain documentation, the policies and procedures relating to the countable systems and the procedures
- To proceed without delay to the accounting of all the documents of purchase of goods and services in the accounts and cost centers adequate in agreement with legislations accountant Senegalese and USGAAP
Establishment, checking of the process of approval of the invoices and preparation of the cards of payment in order to ensure the payment of the suppliers in accordance with the term of payment envisaged.
- Declaration of various taxes: VAT, BNC, VAT, BRS, Lease
- To deal with the specific analyses of the accounts of the company. Performs monthly review of expenses for accuracy, and ensures timely corrections/adjustments of erroneous transactions
- To bring a support to the other departments in order to answer satisfactorily the questions put by the internal and external customers of the Accountant department
- Accounting of the Notes of travelling expenses (Expenses Notes) and checking of the validity of the supporting documents joined as well as the conformity of the expenses compared to the procedure Philip Morris International in order to refund with rather the expenses of mission of the members of the personnel
- Accounting of the wages – Accountings of Accruals of end of the year in report/ratio the budget and analyzes variations
- Accounting of the DME & TSE and
- Participate in the Monthly reporting with the department Budget & Reporting – budgetary Follow
PHILIP MORRIS SERVICES SENEGAL
- COMPTABLE ADMIN
2002 - 2004Comptable –Administration Philip Morris Services Sénégal (P.M.S)
Gestion de la Trésorerie
- Rapprochement bancaire – Gestion caisse principale - Préparation demande de fond.
- Etablissement chèques, suivi processus d’approbation des factures pour paiement,
- Analyse de comptes fournisseurs, Clients et salariés – Traitement des Expense Notes du personnel
- Inventaire physique et gestion du fichier des immobilisations et équipements de la compagnie
- Achat Gestion des Achats de bien et services suivant les procédures en place (Bidding form) – Négociation avec les fournisseurs - Etablissement Bon de Commande et suivi- Fourniture de bureau
- Gestion de Stock : Gestion des entrées et sorties – Assure l’inventaire périodique
Dépotage matériel – organisation surface de stockage – Relation avec transitaires
- Relation avec les fournisseurs – Négociation- Achat de pièces de rechange et gestion du Parc automobile -Relation avec les concessionnaires (logistique)
- Administration : Organisation voyages et achat de billet-- Réservation hôtel- Supervision gardiens et personnel intérimaire, fiche de présence, fonctionnement du bureau – loyer villa Expat – Réservation salle pour séminaire – Gestion du parc automobile
- Suivi dépenses des Expatriés.
AFRIQUE MAINTENANCE
- ASSISTANT DAF
2001 - 2002COMPTABLE
Tenue caisse principale par une gestion rigoureuse et de sécurité
Enregistrement des journaux : Banques – Caisse – Vente, Achat
Projet d’imputation comptable : achat, vente, caisse, banque, OD
Elaboration des états de rapprochement bancaire mensuel Traitement des achats – Paiement des Fournisseurs Gestion fichier immobilisation et préparation inventaire physique
- Etablissement chèques, suivi processus d’approbation des factures pour paiement,
- Analyse de comptes fournisseurs, Clients et salariés – Traitement des Expense Notes du personnel
PROMER ( Projet de promotion des Micro Entreprises Rurales) Tambacounada
- Consultant
1998 - 1998Mission sur l'évaluation des micro entreprises rurales financées par le projet Promer via Creédit Mutuel.
Visite de porteurs d'initiatives économique dans la zone d'intervention du Porjet.
Elaboration de rapport final
Formations
Institut Supérieur Demanagement (Dakar)
Dakar2007 - 2007Master 1
Institut Supérieur Management (Dakar)
Dakar2005 - 2007DSM
INSTITUT POLYTECHNIQUE DE DAKAR IPD (Dakar)
Dakar1997 - 1998Gestion des Entreprises / Comptabilité