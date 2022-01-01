Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Abdoulaye TRAORE
Ajouter
Abdoulaye TRAORE
IDF
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Regin France
- Responsable Commercial
2017 - maintenant
Schneider Electric / Eberle
- Responsable Régional Île-de-France
2013 - 2017
Wilo Salmson France - Groupe Wilo
- Technico-Commercial
2008 - 2014
Payet-Climax - Groupe GCC
- Technicien de maintenance en génie climatique
2007 - 2008
Hervé-Thermique - Groupe Hervé
- Technicien de maintenance en Génie climatique
2004 - 2007
Payet-Climax - Groupe GCC
- Apprenti Technicien de maintenance en Génie climatique
2002 - 2004
Formations
Ecole CCIP Centre Format Industrielles
Paris
2002 - 2004
Maintenance des Systèmes énergétiques et climatiques
Lycée Jean Moulin
Le Chesnay
2000 - 2002
Installation Thermique
Réseau
Anna LAMBERT
Benjamin CUCINIELLO
Claire H*
Edouard JAMARD
Fabrice BILLAUT
Facilliance FACILITATEUR DE MAINTENANCE
Kais MEJRI
Lydie SPACCAROTELLA
Marion ROQUES-LEBEGUE
Rebecca SJÖWALL