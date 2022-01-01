Menu

Abdoulaye TRAORE

IDF

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Regin France - Responsable Commercial

    2017 - maintenant

  • Schneider Electric / Eberle - Responsable Régional Île-de-France

    2013 - 2017

  • Wilo Salmson France - Groupe Wilo - Technico-Commercial

    2008 - 2014

  • Payet-Climax - Groupe GCC - Technicien de maintenance en génie climatique

    2007 - 2008

  • Hervé-Thermique - Groupe Hervé - Technicien de maintenance en Génie climatique

    2004 - 2007

  • Payet-Climax - Groupe GCC - Apprenti Technicien de maintenance en Génie climatique

    2002 - 2004

Formations

Réseau