Menu

Abdoulaye TRAORE

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MANUTENTION AFRICAINE MALI - TECHNICIEN CATERPILLAR

    2007 - maintenant

  • MANUTENTION AFRICAINE MALI - TECHNICIEN CATERPILLAR

    2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • I B T (Bamako)

    Bamako 2007 - maintenant BT2

    MECANICIEN

Réseau