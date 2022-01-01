Abdoulaye WANE

2010 - maintenant. Meeting CEOs to ascertain their business needs
. Manage the line of products, services, solutions,...
. Build an executive team from 3 to 6 members to a powerful and competent team with a positive atmosphere
. Business planning, budget estimation and tracking for department, projects, employees, partners
. Conduct research of strategic partnerships
. Coordinate fund raising
. Promote, maintain, and strengthen contacts and relationships with regional partners and alliances to support project activities and advisory services
. Create and execute project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements of clients
. Assess and mitigate company exposure and project risk, including financial controls
Key achievements :
– Manage complex emergencies
– Manage multiple projects
– Manage projects spanning 8 countries
– Networking and organising commercial and financial research
– Built a new unit (not just hiring, also managing the workflow) for the company
– Streamline team operations
Company key words: Globalization, Global Risk Management (GRM), structured support, business information, researches, training courses, consulting, solutions and services, Trade and International Development, Risk Management Solutions for development (RMSD).