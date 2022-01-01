Menu

Abdoulaye WANE

MONTREAL

  • HBDO - President and CEO

    2010 - maintenant . Meeting CEOs to ascertain their business needs
    . Manage the line of products, services, solutions,...
    . Build an executive team from 3 to 6 members to a powerful and competent team with a positive atmosphere
    . Business planning, budget estimation and tracking for department, projects, employees, partners
    . Conduct research of strategic partnerships
    . Coordinate fund raising
    . Promote, maintain, and strengthen contacts and relationships with regional partners and alliances to support project activities and advisory services
    . Create and execute project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements of clients
    . Assess and mitigate company exposure and project risk, including financial controls

    Key achievements :
    – Manage complex emergencies
    – Manage multiple projects
    – Manage projects spanning 8 countries
    – Networking and organising commercial and financial research
    – Built a new unit (not just hiring, also managing the workflow) for the company
    – Streamline team operations


    Company key words: Globalization, Global Risk Management (GRM), structured support, business information, researches, training courses, consulting, solutions and services, Trade and International Development, Risk Management Solutions for development (RMSD).

