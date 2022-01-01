Menu

Abdoullah DRIEF

MARNE LA VALLEE

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Linux
VoIP (Voice over IP)
Microsoft Outlook
Wi-Fi
VPN
UML/OMT
TOIP
Scrum Methodology
SIP
RIP
Oracle
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
MAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN
ISO 900X Standard
ISO 27001 Standard
IP
Cisco Switches/Routers
COBIT
CCNA
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
UNIX
Microsoft Project
Merise Methodology
JavaMERISE
Java
ITIL

Entreprises

  • TR Services - Administrateur Système & Réseaux Télécoms

    MARNE LA VALLEE 2009 - 2010 Système & Réseaux Télécoms itinérant - TR Service (77)
    * Installer, dépanner, mettre à jour et configurer des routeurs/switches niveau 3 CISCO, des postes SIP, TOIP, VOIP, DECT, des standards PABX Alcatel Office, et des serveurs Windows 2003, Linux Nagios Asterisk.

  • SARL RAYAN - Administrateur Système & Réseaux Télécoms

    2007 - 2009 * Encadrer et former une équipe de 6 personnes. ;
    * Etude de faisabilité, cahier des charges, appels d'offres. ;
    * Expertise en ingénierie interconnexions de réseaux, migration (Routeur & Switch CISCO).
    * Administrer, installer des systèmes et réseaux télécoms Serveurs Windows & LINUX (NAGIOS, SAMBA), PABX Alcatel Office OXO, OXE, PCBX Asterisk (Voix sur IP) et veille technologique.
    * Prendre en charge la migration des serveurs Windows 2003 (+50 clients Soft GHOST).

  • Peugeot - Administrateur système en informatique et éleconique

    Paris 2006 - 2007 * Installer et configurer des postes clients avec gestion contrôleur domaine

    (Comptes utilisateur, GPO, GPMC, GPORef, Scripts, stockage) sur Windows 2003

  • Darty - Technicien Intervention clients SAV itinérant

    BONDY 2005 - 2005 * Installation, remplacement de pièce défectueux ( DSLAM, routeur, PC Portable).
    * Raccord accès ADSL aux routeurs, teste synchronisation, tirage de câble, repérage de ligne Projet DARTYBOX.

Formations

Réseau