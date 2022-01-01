Abdoullah DRIEF

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Linux
VoIP (Voice over IP)
Microsoft Outlook
Wi-Fi
VPN
UML/OMT
TOIP
Scrum Methodology
SIP
RIP
Oracle
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
MAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN
ISO 900X Standard
ISO 27001 Standard
IP
Cisco Switches/Routers
COBIT
CCNA
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
UNIX
Microsoft Project
Merise Methodology
JavaMERISE
Java
ITIL