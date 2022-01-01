Abdoulrezak KARROUT

I am a Mechanical Engineer (Site Construction Engineer) by profession having a consolidated more than 04+ years of experience in the relevant field in supervisory level. With a wealth of practical experience in all aspects of mechanical construction including piping, welding, offshore hookups, structural steelwork, fabrication, pump packages, blowers, heat exchangers, Tank construction, Vessels, filters and associated piping systems etc - in industries such as Oil & Gas, Petroleum, Petro-chemicals, Refineries & Power plants etc.
Mes compétences :
piping supervisor
Ingénierie
Maintenance industrielle
site erection supervision
mechanical test pack preparation
Welding
Quality Control
Pressure Vessel
Pneumatics
Hydrostatic testing