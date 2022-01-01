Abdoulrezak KARROUT

I am a Mechanical Engineer (Site Construction Engineer) by profession having a consolidated more than 04+ years of experience in the relevant field in supervisory level. With a wealth of practical experience in all aspects of mechanical construction including piping, welding, offshore hookups, structural steelwork, fabrication, pump packages, blowers, heat exchangers, Tank construction, Vessels, filters and associated piping systems etc - in industries such as Oil & Gas, Petroleum, Petro-chemicals, Refineries & Power plants etc.



Mes compétences :

piping supervisor

Ingénierie

Maintenance industrielle

site erection supervision

mechanical test pack preparation

Welding

Quality Control

Pressure Vessel

Pneumatics

Hydrostatic testing