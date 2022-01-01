Menu

Abdoulrezak KARROUT

Parma

En résumé

I am a Mechanical Engineer (Site Construction Engineer) by profession having a consolidated more than 04+ years of experience in the relevant field in supervisory level. With a wealth of practical experience in all aspects of mechanical construction including piping, welding, offshore hookups, structural steelwork, fabrication, pump packages, blowers, heat exchangers, Tank construction, Vessels, filters and associated piping systems etc - in industries such as Oil & Gas, Petroleum, Petro-chemicals, Refineries & Power plants etc.

Mes compétences :
piping supervisor
Ingénierie
Maintenance industrielle
site erection supervision
mechanical test pack preparation
Welding
Quality Control
Pressure Vessel
Pneumatics
Hydrostatic testing

Entreprises

  • BONATTI - Piping engineer

    Parma 2016 - maintenant

  • Technip - Piping supervisor

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • Samsung Engineering - Piping superviseur

    Séoul 2011 - 2014 je travaille au seine de la société coréenne Samsung en cadre de projet de la réhabilitation et extension de la raffinerie de skikda -Algérie en qualité : piping superviseur. en visant les travaux de la tuyauterie mécanique et suivez les testes hydraulique -pneumatique . vérifier toutes les anomalies de l’installation de toutes divers lignes. suivez les rapports journalier de soudage ..les test no destructive : RT. PT. MT. PWHT .préparation les packages ex.

Formations

  • Université 20 Auot 1955 Skikda (Skikda)

    Skikda 2005 - 2010 ingénieur

Réseau