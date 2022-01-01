Menu

Abdourahamane NOMA

DOSSO

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Mecanique auto
Bon conduite

Entreprises

  • CSE(compagnie sahélienne d'entreprise - Chauffeur

    2004 - maintenant

  • Cse(compagnie sahelienne d'entreprise) - Chauffeur

    2004 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ceg 1 (Gaya)

    Gaya 1993 - 1997 BEPC

Réseau