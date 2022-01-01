Retail
Abdourahamane NOMA
Abdourahamane NOMA
DOSSO
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Mecanique auto
Bon conduite
Entreprises
CSE(compagnie sahélienne d'entreprise
- Chauffeur
2004 - maintenant
Cse(compagnie sahelienne d'entreprise)
- Chauffeur
2004 - maintenant
Formations
Ceg 1 (Gaya)
Gaya
1993 - 1997
BEPC
Réseau
Abdou Moumouni BOUREIMA
Adam Malam M MAMANE
Dan-Baki SANI
Fabien PIEDFER
Hassane HALIDOU
Ismael MAHAMANE CHEKARAO
Ismael ABDOU OUSSEINI
Jean Luc Kouakou SIALOU
Parfaitino VUTI
Ratcom LEYMA