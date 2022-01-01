Adel AMARA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à GrenobleLe résultat du brevet à Grenoble Le résultat du BTS à Grenoble
I expect to graduate as an Engineer in Computer Science in August 2015. I am interested in web, software and database development. I especially like to design concepts to solve problems. I am motivated by innovative and ambitious projects. I am always happy to discover new things and meet people.
Mes compétences :
Sage Accounting Software
JQuery
Database development
XML
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
SQL
Router
RIP
Project Management
PostgreSQL
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
Microsoft C-SHARP
Merise Methodology
JavaScript
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Java
HTML5
Client/Server
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Apache Subversion
Active Server Pages
AJAX
Bootstrap
Design Patterns
Google Apps Engine