Adel AMARA

GRENOBLE

En résumé

I expect to graduate as an Engineer in Computer Science in August 2015. I am interested in web, software and database development. I especially like to design concepts to solve problems. I am motivated by innovative and ambitious projects. I am always happy to discover new things and meet people.

Mes compétences :
Sage Accounting Software
JQuery
Database development
XML
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
SQL
Router
RIP
Project Management
PostgreSQL
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
Microsoft C-SHARP
Merise Methodology
JavaScript
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Java
HTML5
Client/Server
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Apache Subversion
Active Server Pages
AJAX
Bootstrap
Design Patterns
Google Apps Engine

Entreprises

  • Ambivo - Développeur IOS

    2014 - 2014 Mission: Tester et debugger une application IOS
    • Ecriture d’un plan de test
    • Test et debug de l’application
    • Présentation des résultats

  • Flowline - Technical consultant

    2012 - 2015 Duties: Integrate ERP solutions using Sage X3 technology.

    * Define specifications and provide conception,
    undertake discussions with client
    * Develop ERP solution using Sage X3, test, debug,
    and document.
    * Hotline service.

  • Logica - Software Developper

    COMPIEGNE 2011 - 2011 Developed a tool that allows the deployment of solutions on
    automates in white room [In C#].

