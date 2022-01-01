Retail
Adeline BEN ABBOU
Adeline BEN ABBOU
Marseille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Avenir telecom
- Manager
Marseille
2008 - 2016
Formations
AFPA
Venissieux
2016 - 2017
Falculté Lyon 3
Lyon
2003 - 2004
licence AES
Lycée J.M. Carriat
Bourg En Bresse
2001 - 2003
Bac STT ACC
Christine FOUQUET
Elisabeth RAYER
Frederic ROGER
Lucile VENTURA
