Adrien AUGER

Aeronautic and Space Engineer since 1 year, part of my dream realized, ready to be challenged during this rough times.



First Experience in fatigue test, Flight Loads & Aeroelasticity design office, I am open to another opportunities (Defense, Space, Aeronautic, Naval and Automotive).



Besides, I am a glider pilot since 9 years with 180 hrs of flying and I belong to Saint-Gaudens and Vinon-sur-Verdon Gliding Club.



Don't hesitate to contact me ! I am a motivated person !