Adrien AUGER

  • ingénieur conseil
  • Expleo Group
  • ingénieur conseil

Vitrolles

En résumé

Aeronautic and Space Engineer since 1 year, part of my dream realized, ready to be challenged during this rough times.

First Experience in fatigue test, Flight Loads & Aeroelasticity design office, I am open to another opportunities (Defense, Space, Aeronautic, Naval and Automotive).

Besides, I am a glider pilot since 9 years with 180 hrs of flying and I belong to Saint-Gaudens and Vinon-sur-Verdon Gliding Club.

Don't hesitate to contact me ! I am a motivated person !

Entreprises

  • Expleo Group - Ingénieur conseil

    Technique | 2020 - 2020 Maintenance ELSIO Project pour Airbus Helicopters

  • Akka Technologies - Ingénieur conseil

    Technique | Blagnac (31700) 2019 - 2020 -Montée en compétence dans le domaine des Charges et Aéroélasticité

  • Airbus Helicopters - Apprenti ingénieur

    Ressources humaines | Marignane (13700) 2016 - 2019 -Laboratoire d'essais au sein de l'équipe Fatigue
    - Bureau d'études Flight Loads

  • Armée de l'Air - Stagiaire de fin d'études

    Technique | Tours (37000) 2016 - 2016 Civil au sein de l'ESTA 15.314 Val de Loire
    - Service Vecteur / Avionique / Hydraulique
    Maintenance sur Alphajet

  • ATR - Stagiaire de fin d'études

    Technique | TOULOUSE (31000) 2015 - 2015 Département des Essais en Vol
    Plan de maintenance de la nouvelle IEV pour la campagne d'essais Cleansky

  • ATR - Stagiaire ouvrier

    Production | TOULOUSE (31000) 2014 - 2014 Aide à la mise en place de la chaine Sud dû à une augmentation du Carnet de commande

Formations

  • CNAM Poitou Charentes

    Chasseneuil-du-Poitou (86360) 2016 - 2019 Ingénieur CNAM Aéronautique et Spatial en convention avec lSAE-ENSMA et en partenariat avec Aeroteam
    Spécialité Avionique et Systèmes embarqués à ISAE-SUPAERO

  • IUT

    Blagnac (31700) 2013 - 2016 DUT Génie Industriel et Maintenance option Aéronautique

  • Lycée Deodat De Séverac

    TOULOUSE (31000) 2011 - 2013 BAC STI2D Spécialité SIN (Mention Bien)

