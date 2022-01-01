Retail
Adrien HASCOËT
Adrien HASCOËT
Quimper
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Licence Pro
Entreprises
Midi Auto 29
- Responsable après vente
Quimper (29000)
2019 - maintenant
Citroën Brest
- Conseiller Citroën Service
2012 - 2018
Citroën Châteaulin
- Mécanicien
2010 - 2012
Citroën Châteaulin
- Apprenti Mécanicien
2008 - 2010
Formations
Institut Supérieur Des Technologies Automobiles (ISTA)
Ploufragan
2012 - 2013
Licence OMSA
Institut Supérieur Des Technologies Automobiles (ISTA)
Ploufragan
2008 - 2010
BTS AVA
Lycée La Croix Rouge
Brest
2006 - 2008
Bac Professionnel MVA mention Bien
Bac Professionnel MVA
Réseau
Danny GRASTEAU
Gilbert SERAFINSKA
Guillaume NEZ
Jean-Marie HASCOET
Lilian BAHUREL
Nicolas LISZEWSKI
Olivier CALVET
Pierre-Olivier CUEFF
Serge MALLE
