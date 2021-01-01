Menu

Adrien KOZIEL

CARVIN

En résumé

Bonjour et bienvenue sur mon profil. Titulaire d'un Master en Commerce International et avec 9 ans d'expérience à l'export, j'ai aidé diverses entreprises à gérer leurs clients actuels en Amérique latine, en Europe et en Asie, en identifiant et en développant de nouveaux clients et en ouvrant de nouvelles opportunités de marchés dans des pays inexplorés.

J'ai eu l'opportunité de travailler dans différentes industries telles que le packaging (emballages plastiques laitiers), les OEM automobiles (tapis de voiture, poulies, compresseurs et composants de boîtes de vitesses automatiques), les machines (machines d'application de manchons rétractables, tunnel chaud) et l'agro-alimentaire (beurre) .

Je vends des produits et / ou services pour répondre aux besoins des prospects/clients. J'ai travaillé sur des projets techniques à court et long terme avec des grossistes, des détaillants, des super / hypermarchés (GMS, Carrefour, Intermarché, Lidl, Aldi), des distributeurs et des entreprises agroalimentaires.

Je coordonne également les livraisons et délivre les documents d'exportation (facture, liste de colisage, certificat d'origine, certificat sanitaire, EUR1 etc).

Pour moi, il est très important de se concentrer sur les besoins des clients, les objectifs de vente et les marges.

Développement du portefeuille clients international
Analyse du marché des pays ciblés
Déplacements sur le terrain et présentation de l'argumentaire de vente
Négociation de contrats
Visite des sites de production
Rédaction d'offres commerciales
Réponse aux appels d'offres

Entreprises

  • TOEIC - English

    2017 - 2017 Test Of English for International Communication
    Note: 880/990

  • BRIOIS SAS - Commercial Export et ADV Export - Logistique (Customer Development)

    2017 - maintenant BRIOIS, the family-owned company founded in 1935, is a benchmark player in the molding, packaging and distribution of butter. From small-scale dairies to wholesalers, super/hypermarkets (GMS), out-of-home catering (RHF) and agri-food industries.
    In charge of:
    - Negociating and sending quotations to distributors, hypermarkets, agrofood industries.
    - opening new markets (China, South Korea, Brasil)
    - registering the company to the Quarentine organisations,
    - deal with certifications (conformity, sanitary, origin) in order to be allowed to export.
    - Labelling projects in order to comply to the target country regulations (USA and Brasil).
    - Issuing all export documents (Invoices, packing lists, certificates of conformity, Certificate of Origin ect...).
    - Exhibitor at SIAL Paris.
    Potential TO on current projects: 500.000€ (year)

  • PDC EUROPE - International sales executive-Area: Central and Eastern Europe, UK, South Africa, Middle Est

    2016 - 2016 PDC Europe: 40 employees, T.O 2015: 4,2 millions €
    PDC EUROPE brings to companies the most efficient shrink sleeving and stretch sleeving equipment:
    - Able to handle the largest range of containers sizes and shapes
    - From speeds as low as 15 cpm to as high as 900 cpm
    - State-of-the-art hot-air shrink tunnels and steam tunnels
    - The only systems applying enhanced or super stretch sleeves
    - The most versatile systems applying shrink sleeves: PVC, OPS, PET and PLA film
    PDC Europe is known worldwide by the mechanical concept and reliability of its labelers.

    Results: • Potential TO 2016-2017: 2,8M€

  • TECH-FORM SAS - International Sales Executive-Area: Central Europe

    2015 - 2015 Tech-Form: 173 employees, T.O 2014: 20 millions €
    Certified ISO/TS 16949, Tech-Form has about 40 years of experience in the automotive industry with major OEM car manufacturers such as Renault, PSA, BMW, VW. And also Tier-one suppliers: ZF, Delphi, Sanden, Valeo. The company manufactures damper pulleys, compressor and pump pulleys, and automatic gearbox components.
    Technology: Cold forming.

    Results: • 2015 Target sales: 10M€ • RFQ in process : 2 (5M€)

  • HVD -HV DEVELOPPEMENT-Linselles - International Sales Executive-Area: Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe.

    2014 - 2014 The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets PVC car mats and car accessories in France and over more than 30 countries.
    Incoterm used: FOB Ningbo (China), ExWorks Ziebice (Poland) or Linselle (France).

    Results:
    "• Sales Target: 50.000 USD • Sales achieved: 60.000 USD
    • Projects participation: 1 (for an English distributor: new car mats specification documents)
    • Customers: 30 • Prospects: 100

  • PHOENIX PACKAGING GROUP-Multidimensionales - International Sales Executive-Area: Caribbean islands and Center part of Colombia

    2011 - 2013 Grupo Phoenix is one of the most important packaging companies in the Americas. Their products target the commercial food packaging, food service and disposable consumer products industries. They have ten manufacturing plants: two in Colombia, one in Mexico, five in Venezuela and two in the United States.
    Phoenix Packaging Group: 4200 employees Turnover 2012: 390 million €
    ->Multidimensionales (Bogotà): 1600 employees, Turnover 2012 : 104 million €.

    Results:
    • My sales target 2012: 250.000€ • Sales achieved 2012: 300.000 €
    • Project participation: Co-creation with a customer of a printed plastic cup (Madras colors), strong thickness adapted for caribbean market
    • Management and training: 1 junior sales executive.

  • EXHIBITORS AT: - EXHIBITORS AT:

    2011 - 2011 • Booth organisation:
    Packaging Innovation 2016 (Birmingham, UK) (Packaging)
    Engine Expo 2015 (Stuttgart, Germany) (Automobile components)
    Canton Fair 2014 - The 116th China Import and Export Fair (Automobile accessories)
    Automechanika 2014 (Frankfurt, Germany) (Automobile accessories)
    SIAL Canada 2012 (Toronto, Canada) (Packaging)
    AgroExpo 2012 (Bogotà, Colombia) (Packaging)
    GulFood Dubai 2012 (Dubai, UAE) (Packaging)

  • STRATEGY & MARKETING: - STRATEGY & MARKETING:

    2011 - 2011 • Planning and implementation of export strategy & activities.
    • Product diversification proposals.
    • Comprehensive analysis of competition and current market (SWOT, 5 forces of porter).
    • Updating communication materials in English and spanish.

  • PROJECT MANAGEMENT: - PROJECT MANAGEMENT:

    2011 - 2011 • RFQs management with the engineering team, designers, production and sending technical quotations.

  • ADMINISTRATIVE: - ADMINISTRATIVE:

    2011 - 2011 • Entire order management (creating customers profile, new products, pro forma invoice, inventory, logistics).
    • Claims and logistics management with China (HVD) and payment of the borrowing customers.

  • MARKETS: - MARKETS:

    2011 - 2011 • Agrofood(dairy, soft and alcoholic beverages), Packaging (sleeve and plastic container suppliers), Automobile, Cosmetics, co-packers, Pharmaceuticals, Household products, wholesalers, Distributors, Importers, automotive centers, GSA, GSS.

  • EXPORT SALES: - EXPORT SALES:

    2011 - 2011 • Solid international experience working closely with top multicultural customers on all levels and cross-functional teams.
    • Regular international travels in order to visit existing customers as well as developing new businesses with prospects.
    • Creating and recording potential customers contact data base (150 new prospects)
    • Ability to negotiate on all levels with technical terms in english and spanish.
    • Managing and interpreting customer requirements
    • Producing and sending budgetary quotations, following up, negotiating and closing sales.
    • Details reporting and 3 months forecasting for financial and strategic purposes.
    • Ensuring the effective implementation of goals in volumes, margins and T.O.
    • New Market study: engines manufacturers for Tractor, trucks and ships. Also in packaging.
    • Reading lay-out drawings and preparing GO/NOGO meeting in order to know if we do the project.
    • After-sales services support: Solving customer’s quality and delivery problems.

  • CAMBRIDGE LANGUAGE INSTITUTE-BOGOTA-COLOMBIE - Professeur d'anglais et de français

    2011 - 2011 Méthode Interchange en anglais et préparation individualisé de cours de français

  • ENR SYSTEMS-Avelin - INTERNSHIP: Marketing Manager

    2009 - 2009 Company specialized on renewable energy sector mainly solar photovoltaics and thermal systems. Newsletter campaigns, brochures, flyers/ Market research and advertising/ Website updates

  • THE GRANARY HOTEL AND RESTAURANT-ENGLAND - INTERNSHIP: English improvement in the UK

    2008 - 2008 Waiter and Bartender.
    But: Développer mon autonomie en vivant loin de mon environnement familial et culturel.

  • SUPERMARCHÉ MATCH SOLFERINO - INTERNSHIP: Department head of cereals and grocery products

    2007 - 2007 Facings, order taking, inventory management, end of gondola, special offers.

  • celio* - INTERSHIP: Sales clerk

    Saint Ouen 2006 - 2007 Up-market male clothing.

  • Laboratoire d'Analyses Médicales Biolille - INTERNSHIP: Laboratory Assistant in Immuno-chemical department

    2006 - 2006 Management of machines and in charge of allergy testing

Formations

  • ID FORMATION

    Noyelles-Godault 2017 - 2017 TOEIC

    Test Of English for International Communication
    Score: 880/990

  • CCI Internationale

    Lille 2016 - 2016 Commerce International: Passeport pour l'export

    • Passeport pour l'export:
    (1) savoir faire une offre efficace et commercialiser (2) Choisir et appliquer le bon INCOTERM 2010 (3) Construire la chaîne logistique et documentaire (4) Assurer la bonne fin de paiement: crédocs et la lettre stand-by (5) Satisfaire aux obligations déclaratives et fiscales.

  • CCI Internationale

    Lille 2016 - 2016 Commerce International

    • Les Documents d'accompagnements de vos marchandises:
    (1) Identifier les documents et les déclarations nécessaires à chaque opération à l'international pour choisir, remplir et faire viser ces documents, (2) Satisfaire son client à destination en anticipant ses besoins documentaires import.

  • Universidad De Los Andes

    Bogota 2010 - 2011 Specialization en E-Business et webmarketing

    • Définir et implanter une stratégie de commerce électronique dans entreprise.
    • Business Intelligence,
    • Stratégie de technologie en Entreprise
    • Enterprise Architecture(SOA, BPM),
    • Supply Chain Management
    • Marketing Stratégique(cours réalisé en anglais) étude du livre Marketing Management de Kotler and Keller , Blue Ocean Strategy (W. Chan Kim et Renée Mauborgne)

  • Espas Tecobio Université Catholique De Lille

    Lille 2005 - 2009 MASTER I - INTERNATIONAL CORPORATE MANAGEMENT

    Formation permettant d'accéder à des métiers d’Ingénieur Technico-Commercial, Commercial
    International, responsable marketing, qualité… dans l’agro-alimentaire, le bio-médical, l’industrie cosmétique, packaging, pharmaceutique…

  • FACULTE DE MEDECINE HENRI WAREMBOURG - UNIVERSITE LILLE II

    Lille 2004 - 2005 Médecine

  • Lycée Fernand Darchicourt

    Henin Beaumont 2001 - 2005 Bac S

Réseau