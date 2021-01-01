Adrien KOZIEL

Bonjour et bienvenue sur mon profil. Titulaire d'un Master en Commerce International et avec 9 ans d'expérience à l'export, j'ai aidé diverses entreprises à gérer leurs clients actuels en Amérique latine, en Europe et en Asie, en identifiant et en développant de nouveaux clients et en ouvrant de nouvelles opportunités de marchés dans des pays inexplorés.



J'ai eu l'opportunité de travailler dans différentes industries telles que le packaging (emballages plastiques laitiers), les OEM automobiles (tapis de voiture, poulies, compresseurs et composants de boîtes de vitesses automatiques), les machines (machines d'application de manchons rétractables, tunnel chaud) et l'agro-alimentaire (beurre) .



Je vends des produits et / ou services pour répondre aux besoins des prospects/clients. J'ai travaillé sur des projets techniques à court et long terme avec des grossistes, des détaillants, des super / hypermarchés (GMS, Carrefour, Intermarché, Lidl, Aldi), des distributeurs et des entreprises agroalimentaires.



Je coordonne également les livraisons et délivre les documents d'exportation (facture, liste de colisage, certificat d'origine, certificat sanitaire, EUR1 etc).



Pour moi, il est très important de se concentrer sur les besoins des clients, les objectifs de vente et les marges.



Développement du portefeuille clients international

Analyse du marché des pays ciblés

Déplacements sur le terrain et présentation de l'argumentaire de vente

Négociation de contrats

Visite des sites de production

Rédaction d'offres commerciales

Réponse aux appels d'offres