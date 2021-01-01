Adrien KOZIEL

-
TOEIC
- English
2017 - 2017
Test Of English for International Communication
Note: 880/990
-
BRIOIS SAS
- Commercial Export et ADV Export - Logistique (Customer Development)
2017 - maintenant
BRIOIS, the family-owned company founded in 1935, is a benchmark player in the molding, packaging and distribution of butter. From small-scale dairies to wholesalers, super/hypermarkets (GMS), out-of-home catering (RHF) and agri-food industries.
In charge of:
- Negociating and sending quotations to distributors, hypermarkets, agrofood industries.
- opening new markets (China, South Korea, Brasil)
- registering the company to the Quarentine organisations,
- deal with certifications (conformity, sanitary, origin) in order to be allowed to export.
- Labelling projects in order to comply to the target country regulations (USA and Brasil).
- Issuing all export documents (Invoices, packing lists, certificates of conformity, Certificate of Origin ect...).
- Exhibitor at SIAL Paris.
Potential TO on current projects: 500.000€ (year)
-
PDC EUROPE
- International sales executive-Area: Central and Eastern Europe, UK, South Africa, Middle Est
2016 - 2016
PDC Europe: 40 employees, T.O 2015: 4,2 millions €
PDC EUROPE brings to companies the most efficient shrink sleeving and stretch sleeving equipment:
- Able to handle the largest range of containers sizes and shapes
- From speeds as low as 15 cpm to as high as 900 cpm
- State-of-the-art hot-air shrink tunnels and steam tunnels
- The only systems applying enhanced or super stretch sleeves
- The most versatile systems applying shrink sleeves: PVC, OPS, PET and PLA film
PDC Europe is known worldwide by the mechanical concept and reliability of its labelers.
Results: • Potential TO 2016-2017: 2,8M€
-
TECH-FORM SAS
- International Sales Executive-Area: Central Europe
2015 - 2015
Tech-Form: 173 employees, T.O 2014: 20 millions €
Certified ISO/TS 16949, Tech-Form has about 40 years of experience in the automotive industry with major OEM car manufacturers such as Renault, PSA, BMW, VW. And also Tier-one suppliers: ZF, Delphi, Sanden, Valeo. The company manufactures damper pulleys, compressor and pump pulleys, and automatic gearbox components.
Technology: Cold forming.
Results: • 2015 Target sales: 10M€ • RFQ in process : 2 (5M€)
-
HVD -HV DEVELOPPEMENT-Linselles
- International Sales Executive-Area: Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe.
2014 - 2014
The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets PVC car mats and car accessories in France and over more than 30 countries.
Incoterm used: FOB Ningbo (China), ExWorks Ziebice (Poland) or Linselle (France).
Results:
"• Sales Target: 50.000 USD • Sales achieved: 60.000 USD
• Projects participation: 1 (for an English distributor: new car mats specification documents)
• Customers: 30 • Prospects: 100
-
PHOENIX PACKAGING GROUP-Multidimensionales
- International Sales Executive-Area: Caribbean islands and Center part of Colombia
2011 - 2013
Grupo Phoenix is one of the most important packaging companies in the Americas. Their products target the commercial food packaging, food service and disposable consumer products industries. They have ten manufacturing plants: two in Colombia, one in Mexico, five in Venezuela and two in the United States.
Phoenix Packaging Group: 4200 employees Turnover 2012: 390 million €
->Multidimensionales (Bogotà): 1600 employees, Turnover 2012 : 104 million €.
Results:
• My sales target 2012: 250.000€ • Sales achieved 2012: 300.000 €
• Project participation: Co-creation with a customer of a printed plastic cup (Madras colors), strong thickness adapted for caribbean market
• Management and training: 1 junior sales executive.
-
EXHIBITORS AT:
- EXHIBITORS AT:
2011 - 2011
• Booth organisation:
Packaging Innovation 2016 (Birmingham, UK) (Packaging)
Engine Expo 2015 (Stuttgart, Germany) (Automobile components)
Canton Fair 2014 - The 116th China Import and Export Fair (Automobile accessories)
Automechanika 2014 (Frankfurt, Germany) (Automobile accessories)
SIAL Canada 2012 (Toronto, Canada) (Packaging)
AgroExpo 2012 (Bogotà, Colombia) (Packaging)
GulFood Dubai 2012 (Dubai, UAE) (Packaging)
-
STRATEGY & MARKETING:
- STRATEGY & MARKETING:
2011 - 2011
• Planning and implementation of export strategy & activities.
• Product diversification proposals.
• Comprehensive analysis of competition and current market (SWOT, 5 forces of porter).
• Updating communication materials in English and spanish.
-
PROJECT MANAGEMENT:
- PROJECT MANAGEMENT:
2011 - 2011
• RFQs management with the engineering team, designers, production and sending technical quotations.
-
ADMINISTRATIVE:
- ADMINISTRATIVE:
2011 - 2011
• Entire order management (creating customers profile, new products, pro forma invoice, inventory, logistics).
• Claims and logistics management with China (HVD) and payment of the borrowing customers.
-
MARKETS:
- MARKETS:
2011 - 2011
• Agrofood(dairy, soft and alcoholic beverages), Packaging (sleeve and plastic container suppliers), Automobile, Cosmetics, co-packers, Pharmaceuticals, Household products, wholesalers, Distributors, Importers, automotive centers, GSA, GSS.
-
EXPORT SALES:
- EXPORT SALES:
2011 - 2011
• Solid international experience working closely with top multicultural customers on all levels and cross-functional teams.
• Regular international travels in order to visit existing customers as well as developing new businesses with prospects.
• Creating and recording potential customers contact data base (150 new prospects)
• Ability to negotiate on all levels with technical terms in english and spanish.
• Managing and interpreting customer requirements
• Producing and sending budgetary quotations, following up, negotiating and closing sales.
• Details reporting and 3 months forecasting for financial and strategic purposes.
• Ensuring the effective implementation of goals in volumes, margins and T.O.
• New Market study: engines manufacturers for Tractor, trucks and ships. Also in packaging.
• Reading lay-out drawings and preparing GO/NOGO meeting in order to know if we do the project.
• After-sales services support: Solving customer’s quality and delivery problems.
-
CAMBRIDGE LANGUAGE INSTITUTE-BOGOTA-COLOMBIE
- Professeur d'anglais et de français
2011 - 2011
Méthode Interchange en anglais et préparation individualisé de cours de français
-
ENR SYSTEMS-Avelin
- INTERNSHIP: Marketing Manager
2009 - 2009
Company specialized on renewable energy sector mainly solar photovoltaics and thermal systems. Newsletter campaigns, brochures, flyers/ Market research and advertising/ Website updates
-
THE GRANARY HOTEL AND RESTAURANT-ENGLAND
- INTERNSHIP: English improvement in the UK
2008 - 2008
Waiter and Bartender.
But: Développer mon autonomie en vivant loin de mon environnement familial et culturel.
-
SUPERMARCHÉ MATCH SOLFERINO
- INTERNSHIP: Department head of cereals and grocery products
2007 - 2007
Facings, order taking, inventory management, end of gondola, special offers.
-
celio*
- INTERSHIP: Sales clerk
Saint Ouen
2006 - 2007
Up-market male clothing.
-
Laboratoire d'Analyses Médicales Biolille
- INTERNSHIP: Laboratory Assistant in Immuno-chemical department
2006 - 2006
Management of machines and in charge of allergy testing