Adrien ROLAND

Consumer Goods purchaser in multiple fields

• 7 years experience in procurement, sourcing in an international environment (China and SE Asia)

• Supplier relationship management

• Significant experience in supply chain and scheduled purchase at terms

• Multicultural transversal management skills

• Experienced in cross functional businesses

• Strong knowledge of manufacturing process with deep interest for Industrial environment

• Excellent knowledge of textile and shoes industry manufacturing



Skills and area of expertise:



•Production, supply chain planning

•Product oriented

•Excellent organizational and follow-up capabilities

•Budgeting and planning skills

•Strong negotiation skills

•Work under stress resistance

•On field Time-optimizer

•Time management oriented

•Excellent memorization specifically for numbers

•Advanced in Excel

•Proficient in Microsoft Office

•Interest and easyly adaptable to computer software systems



