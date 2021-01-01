Adrien ROLAND

Consumer Goods purchaser in multiple fields
• 7 years experience in procurement, sourcing in an international environment (China and SE Asia)
• Supplier relationship management
• Significant experience in supply chain and scheduled purchase at terms
• Multicultural transversal management skills
• Experienced in cross functional businesses
• Strong knowledge of manufacturing process with deep interest for Industrial environment
• Excellent knowledge of textile and shoes industry manufacturing
Skills and area of expertise:
•Production, supply chain planning
•Product oriented
•Excellent organizational and follow-up capabilities
•Budgeting and planning skills
•Strong negotiation skills
•Work under stress resistance
•On field Time-optimizer
•Time management oriented
•Excellent memorization specifically for numbers
•Advanced in Excel
•Proficient in Microsoft Office
•Interest and easyly adaptable to computer software systems
Mes compétences :
Achat
Management
Mode
Textiles