Menu

Adrien ROLAND

PARIS

En résumé

Consumer Goods purchaser in multiple fields
• 7 years experience in procurement, sourcing in an international environment (China and SE Asia)
• Supplier relationship management
• Significant experience in supply chain and scheduled purchase at terms
• Multicultural transversal management skills
• Experienced in cross functional businesses
• Strong knowledge of manufacturing process with deep interest for Industrial environment
• Excellent knowledge of textile and shoes industry manufacturing

Skills and area of expertise:

•Production, supply chain planning
•Product oriented
•Excellent organizational and follow-up capabilities
•Budgeting and planning skills
•Strong negotiation skills
•Work under stress resistance
•On field Time-optimizer
•Time management oriented
•Excellent memorization specifically for numbers
•Advanced in Excel
•Proficient in Microsoft Office
•Interest and easyly adaptable to computer software systems

Mes compétences :
Achat
Management
Mode
Textiles

Entreprises

  • R&O Trading co.ltd -  Global Procurement Manager

    2013 - maintenant • Drive and support implementation of sourcing procedure and global strategy
    • Creation of a purchase office (3 pax) and a Quality controller team (2 pax) in China
    • Customer relationship Mgt. develop and deploy Business Sales office in France (2pax)
    • Implementation of a the administrative structure in HK
    • Assess and develop potential new suppliers, Define implement and monitor supplier quality
    compliance and performance
    • Monitoring of the Global Supply Chain: Raw materials gathering, production monitoring
    • Procurement and trade consultancy for Company intending to buy in Asia
    • Contracting and negotiation on payment, delivery terms I/A/W bill specifications
    • Process implementation for Quality control and production monitoring

  • Faguo-shoes -  Buyer / -Head of Purchasing/Sourcing Dept., Chief rep.in Asia and Associate Partner

    2010 - 2013 -Purchase of Goods and raw materials in China and Viet Nam
    -Commercial development in Asia
    -Strategic sourcing to find reliable and sustainable suppliers in SE-Asia and China
    -Strengthen cooperation with existing cooperative suppliers
    -Negotiation and contracting, implementation of a Global purchase agreement.
    -Logistic optimization via bounded warehouses for the supply in Asia
    -Re-organization of purchase strategy

  • Arcelor Mittal - Chef de projet

    2008 - 2008 Mission en Entreprise au sein de la direction des usines Industeel ; groupe Arcelor Mittal

  • Faguo-Shoes - Associé

    Paris 2008 - 2009

  • Solly azar - Gestionnaire backoffice

    Paris 2007 - 2009

  • NICOLAS - Caviste

    THIAIS 2007 - 2007

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)

    Paris 2006 - 2011 Master of International Business

    Reconnue par l'état -
    Diplome Grade de Master visé par le ministère de l' Education Nationale -
    Membre de la Conférence des Grandes Ecoles

  • Lycée Les Francs Bourgeois

    Paris 1997 - 2005 ES

Réseau