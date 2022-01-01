Menu

Aemine CHERIF

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Visual Basic
Microsoft Office
GUI Applications
C++
C Programming Language

Entreprises

  • Zodiac Aerospace Services - Customer Support Manager

    Plaisir 2014 - maintenant *Managing around 33 Airlines in Africa / Turkey / Central Asia on After Sales market for Zodiac Products, 18 Business units
    *Guarantying Customer Satisfaction by ensuring the required reporting / KPIs: Scorecard, performance review meeting, Action Plans
    *Escalating the voice of the customer into the Zodiac Organization
    *Coordinating between 4 business lines: Spares, Repairs, Operator Programs and Product Support

  • Zodiac Aerospace - Customer Support Manager

    Plaisir 2014 - maintenant

  • Zodiac Inflight Innovations - Customer Account Manager

    2013 - 2014 *Managed issues through Action List tool and coordinated their resolutions
    *Organized and supervised Support on-site with technical team
    *Followed up the Repair process flow and customer change request
    *Solved financial issue with open invoices, gain of $60 000
    *Developed coming business and customer relationship

  • Zodiac IFE - Program Manager IFE

    2011 - 2013 *Involved in the development and integration of the IFE system with Seats Manufacturer, STC Provider, MRO, Customer SW specification, GUI
    *Coordinated and animated the program milestones
    *Guaranteed the schedule of different deliveries from the ITCM until the Entry Into Service

  • Alten - Pre-Sales Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2010 Alten (Consultant at Sicma Aero Seat, IFE dept)

    *Responded on Technical proposal to Airlines RFPs ;
    *Launched product marketing policy for International Aerospace Events ;
    *Created specification on new features, Payment on board

Formations

  • TEC De Monterrey (Mexico)

    Mexico 2005 - 2005 Semester Signal Electrical

  • ESIGELEC

    Rouen 2002 - 2007 Masters Degree

  • Lycée La Providence

    Fecamp 1999 - 2002 Bac S

