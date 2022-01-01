Aemine CHERIF

Mes compétences :
Visual Basic
Microsoft Office
GUI Applications
C++
C Programming Language
Entreprises
Zodiac Aerospace Services
- Customer Support Manager
Plaisir2014 - maintenant*Managing around 33 Airlines in Africa / Turkey / Central Asia on After Sales market for Zodiac Products, 18 Business units
*Guarantying Customer Satisfaction by ensuring the required reporting / KPIs: Scorecard, performance review meeting, Action Plans
*Escalating the voice of the customer into the Zodiac Organization
*Coordinating between 4 business lines: Spares, Repairs, Operator Programs and Product Support
2013 - 2014*Managed issues through Action List tool and coordinated their resolutions
*Organized and supervised Support on-site with technical team
*Followed up the Repair process flow and customer change request
*Solved financial issue with open invoices, gain of $60 000
*Developed coming business and customer relationship
Zodiac IFE
- Program Manager IFE
2011 - 2013*Involved in the development and integration of the IFE system with Seats Manufacturer, STC Provider, MRO, Customer SW specification, GUI
*Coordinated and animated the program milestones
*Guaranteed the schedule of different deliveries from the ITCM until the Entry Into Service
Alten
- Pre-Sales Engineer
Boulogne-Billancourt2008 - 2010Alten (Consultant at Sicma Aero Seat, IFE dept)
*Responded on Technical proposal to Airlines RFPs ;
*Launched product marketing policy for International Aerospace Events ;
*Created specification on new features, Payment on board