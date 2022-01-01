Aexandra BROULIK-BELAIRE

1992 - maintenantPrecision Parts Corp. catered to a niche of high-end military modellers. By searching product lines worldwide and bringing the most specialized products from anywhere to North America, the lines it carried became trusted as the 'best of the best', catering to the top 2% modelleres who built military models. Because it limited its distribution of selected lines to North America alone, and because it's name had earned trust among the most fickle of clients, Precision Parts had eventually agreed to market a few top quality lines worldwide.
In my capacity as founder/CEO, I was responsible for developing the company's high standards and maintaining its image worldwide, while overseeing all aspects of the operations. The unique role I played also included negotiating strategic alliances between my pricipals and other industry members.
Precision Parts Corp. was proud to be a founding member of IMMA (International Model Manufacturer's Association).
Digidyne Inc.
- Technical Sales - Test and Measurement
1991 - 1993The Test and Measurement division of Digidyne Inc. represented a number of manufacturers of various Data Acquisition and Management as well as related equipment. In my role in sales, I designed specialized one-of data acquisition systems made up of components from various manufacturers as well as recommended off-the-shelf solutions that best satisfied client needs to both private and public sector customers. Post-sales technical support was also provided, for as long as needed, by the client.
In this highly competitive feild, it was necessary to not only suggest solutions, but to build trust-based relationships with a multitude of customers from various backgrounds. Through honest and objective assesment of capabilities and limitations of various data acquisition and management systems, my professional opinion was at times sought, by loyal customers, on unrelated electronic equipment purchases.