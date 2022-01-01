Andrew MOFFAT

-
Luxium
- Founder/Chairman
2005 - maintenant
Luxium is a suite management solution designed to enhance the client-stadium relationship and promote a more effective operating environment for stadium personnel. It does so by obtaining a client's most valuable information, such as their needs, attributes, preferences, and expectations, at the same time minimizing the time required for data management, maintenance and other administrative duties, while increasing data accuracy. As a result, stadiums are able to focus their resources on client relationships and revenue generation.
www.luxium.ca
-
Keshet Technologies Inc.
- Founder/CEO
2004 - maintenant
Keshet is dedicated to the commercialization, development, and rapid growth of early stage businesses in the technology sector through the highest degree of thought leadership, integrity, and commitment. Keshet deploys growth strategies tailored to the individual client's needs and future strategic goals.
www.keshetinc.com
-
Keshet Productions Inc
- Founder/CEO
2004 - maintenant
Keshet Productions Inc. ("Keshet") is an innovative media production firm that produces television, documentary, and DVD market programs that empower people in an entertaining style. Keshet Productions is unique in this industry given it has roots in other business sectors.
Keshet's mandate is to produce shows and software that may elevate the discourse for change in our society; some programs will simply entertain, some will educate, but all will have a stamp of integrity to ensure quality.
www.keshetproductions.com
-
ZANTAZ
- VP - Chief Information Strategist
2004 - 2004
Folowing the acquisition of EDUCOM by ZANTAZ, I reported to the CEO on issues regarding market trends, competitors, and the adoption of new technology. Once a new technology was determined to be on the roadmap, I developed business cases to recommend, partnerships, internal build or purchase. I conducted initial due diligence on possible acquisition targets.
ZANTAZ is a global leader in content archiving and electronic discovery solutions. ZANTAZ solutions enable organizations to capture, classify, preserve and discover unstructured digital information — including email, IM, files, scanned documents, and other electronic records — and review and produce relevant documents in a manner that reduces operational risks and costs while complying with legal, regulatory and corporate policy requirements.
www.zantaz.com
-
EDUCOM TS Inc.
- Founder/CEO
1995 - 2004
EDUCOM TS Inc. was an ISV specializing in e-mail mgmt. EDUCOM products help clients protect corp IP, enhance user access to information, and reduce e-mail server overload. Flagship products include the Exchange Archive Solution (EAS), offering intelligent storage management for MS Exchange mail stores; and EAS Wireless, designed to manage the quantity of e-mail with which a mobile user has to deal.
-
Canadian Forces
- Officer
1974 - 1995
a. 7 years implementing IT with the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Government. Working with other national governments on IT related issues. Working with industry to nurture technology that had military potential.
b. 2.5 years as the Comptroller for Canadian Forces in the Middle East.
c. 2.5 years as the Deputy Comptroller for 1 Brigade, western Canada.
d. 9 years as an infanty officer with the PPCLI.