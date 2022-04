Je suis Agrebi Afef, de nationalite Tunisenne, Ingenieur Foreur et métrisard en sciences physique . Je boss chez DALIC Inspection et ROWSERV For industriel et petroleum services.

It is my desire to have a position within the Oil and Gas Industry and attain a position as a Drilling Engineer but in the same time be aware of Envirenment issues. Thank you for your time and your consideration. I look forward to hearing for you in due course.