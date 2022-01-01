Menu

Afef BELHADJAHMED

Lognes

En résumé

QA depuis 2009

Mes compétences :
GMAO
Testing
ERP
SQL
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle
MySQL
JavaScript
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Visuel Basic
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
Struts Web Application Framework
Seagate Crystal Reports
Personal Home Page
Pascal
Oracle 9i
Oracle 10G
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linux
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
JavaServer Faces
Hibernate
HTML
Ethernet
Easy PHP
C++
C Programming Language
Android

Entreprises

  • SunGard - Ingénieur Test et Validation Logiciel

    Lognes 2015 - maintenant

  • Garsys - Support Technique et Validation logiciel

    2013 - 2015 support et validation logiciel

  • Bilog - Qualiticienne logiciel

    2012 - 2012 Analyse des spécifications détaillées du produit.
    Définition et préparation du dossier d’exigences fonctionnelles.
    Elaboration du plan de tests.
    Conception des cas de tests.
    Préparation de l’environnement de test.
    Exécution des campagnes de tests.
    Rédaction des fiches anomalies.
    Suivi des anomalies avec l’équipe de développement.
    Automatisation des tests

  • Siveco Group - Consultante

    Montigny le Bretonneux 2009 - 2011 Employeur SSII Française SIVECO-TS
    Projet Coswin : Gestion de Maintenance Assistée par ordinateur
    Main activités Préparation de l'environnement de tests.
    Rédaction des cas de tests.
    Préparation des jeux de données et des campagnes de tests.
    Exécution des campagnes de tests.
    Rédaction des fiches anomalies et suivi de leur correction avec l'équipe de développement.
    Automatisation des cas de tests de non régression pour toutes les versions de Coswin.
    Développement des fiches de tests pour les programmes standards.
    Test sur l'interrogation de la base de données Coswin.

    Environnement Technique Oracle, Sql, JavaScript
    Utiliser un logiciel interne pour la déclaration des bugs et suivi de l'avancement de projet

  • Sagemcom - Stagiaire

    Rueil-Malmaison 2008 - 2009 Sujet Développement d'une application au service traçabilité (contrôle-chargement des produits fabriqués par SAGEM(Technologie : VB.NET)

  • Société tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz - Stagiaire

    Tunis 2008 - 2008 Sujet Etude de matérielles de réseaux (LAN, WAN, VLAN)

Formations

  • Université Virtuelle De Tunis (UVT) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2014 Mastere professionnel en nouvelles technologies de la télécommunication et réseaux

  • UVT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2011 - 2012 LASTIC (Licence Appliqué en sience et technique de l'information et communication)

    Licence Appliqué en sience et technique de l'information et communication

  • ISET BIZERT (Bizert)

    Bizert 2006 - 2009 Technicien supérieur en informatique

    Informatique de gestion

