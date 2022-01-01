Afef ELMEKACHER

Programming Languages ​​Web : PHP4/5, MySQL5,



Framework PHP : Symfony, Spip



ERP :Doctrine2.



Integration : HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, Web2.0, Framework JQuery, JQuery UI, Ajax, Normes W3C.

Template engine :Smarty, Twig.



Modeling and Project Management : Merise, UML et SVN.



Autre outils : QuickStrat, Boostrap, Eclipse PHP, Netbeans, Dreamweaver,Firebug, Tortoise SVN, Git , ClearCase, MySQL, OWB, WorkBench , HeidySQL, PHPMyAdmin ,Adobe PhotoShop SC3, Putty , Mantis , Test Link





Mes compétences :

PHP

JAVA

Jquery et Ajax

HTML/ XTML /HTML5 /CSS 2 et 3/Jquery

XML/XSL

MySQL

UML

Oracle

WEB

Symfony