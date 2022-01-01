Menu

Afef ELMEKACHER

Casablanca

En résumé

Programming Languages ​​Web : PHP4/5, MySQL5,

Framework PHP : Symfony, Spip

ERP :Doctrine2.

Integration : HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, Web2.0, Framework JQuery, JQuery UI, Ajax, Normes W3C.
Template engine :Smarty, Twig.

Modeling and Project Management : Merise, UML et SVN.

Autre outils : QuickStrat, Boostrap, Eclipse PHP, Netbeans, Dreamweaver,Firebug, Tortoise SVN, Git , ClearCase, MySQL, OWB, WorkBench , HeidySQL, PHPMyAdmin ,Adobe PhotoShop SC3, Putty , Mantis , Test Link


Mes compétences :
PHP
JAVA
Jquery et Ajax
HTML/ XTML /HTML5 /CSS 2 et 3/Jquery
XML/XSL
MySQL
UML
Oracle
WEB
Symfony

Entreprises

  • CGI - Ingénieur en Technologies de l'information

    Casablanca 2013 - 2017 • D’août 2015 à ce jour : Développeur web à Crédit agricole.
    • De Juin 2014 à Janvier 2015 : Analyste / développeur (symfony) à GdfSuez.
    • De Septembre 2013 à mai 2014 : Analyste intégrateur au sein d’une équipe CS à Société General

  • CARM2i - Analyste / Developpeur web (PHP / MYSQL)

    2011 - 2013 - Mission chez Multimedia Press : Développement d’un outil de recherche avancée et de visualisation des produits d’un ERP.

    - Mission chez UBM Medica : developpement d'une application de gestion des mails

    - Mission chez Cars Way : création du site carsway.fr

  • Reworld media -PARIS 8 - STAGE: Développeur web (PHP/MYSQL)

    2010 - 2010 Evolutif des sites : www.gchangetout.com et www.developpementdurable.com

Formations

  • CNAM

    Paris 2012 - maintenant ingenieur

  • Institue Supérieur Des Arts De Multimedia De Mannouba (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2008 Licence informatique et technoligie de multimedia

