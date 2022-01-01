Afiss LAWANI

RESPONSABLE ADMINISTRATIF ET COMPTABLE OTI SA
Comptable à ARTI SAVON
Comptable à NOUVEL HORIZON INTERNATIONNAL
Responsable Administratif à ECCB MAZDA
Responsable Comptable et Administratif à BUTA GC
Chef Service Financier et Administratif à ALLONONDE ET Fils
Comtable à GEOTEX INTERNATIONAL
...
Mes compétences :
Reporting sociaux et bilan social
Gestion des carrières
Recrutement
Gestion des contrats
Gestion de la formation
Gestion courante de l'Administration
Etats financiers
Comptabilité Générale et Analytique
Géstion prévisionelle: le budget et la trésorerie
Pas de formation renseignée