Menu

Afoua RAIS

Tunis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Logistique
Back office
Sage ERP X3

Entreprises

  • Banque internationale arabe de Tunisie - Foreign service manager

    Tunis 2014 - 2014

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieur De Commerce De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2014

  • Lycée Carthage Présidence (Carthage)

    Carthage 2009 - 2012 baccalauréat

Réseau