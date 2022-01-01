Ag CERCEAU

Menu

Business Development Manager at EADS ASTRIUM SERVICES, responsible for the development of Ka-band strategic business for Government Communications, an entity of ASTRIUM SERVICES

Mes compétences :
Bid management
Business
Business development
Business plan
Commercial
Commercial negotiation
Customer relationship
Customer Relationship Management
Défense
Environment
Export
International
International environment
Management
Management international
Negotiation
Relationship
Relationship management
Telecom

Entreprises

  • EADS ASTRIUM SERVICES - Business Development Manager, Ka-band services

    Blagnac 2011 - maintenant Business Development Manager, Responsible for the development of Ka band strategic business and services for Governmental Communications
    -Defining the business development initiatives in coherence with the strategy
    -Ensuring the leadership and coherence of the business initiatives (business case, strategic fit, risks, market strategy)

    Specialties
    Business development, commercial negotiation, business plan, internation sales, customer relationship management, bid and programme management

  • EADS Astrium - Business Development Manager

    Blagnac 2005 - 2011 2009 to present, Business development manager at EADS ASTRIUM SERVICES, Telecom Services entity, Paris, France
    - Responsible for the management and development of services contracts for the benefit of Defense customers in Europe
    - Responsible for the development, the orientation and the sales’ strategy of Astrium services’ offers towards the following portfolio of key clients and prospects in France and Europe
    - Responsible for the management of a team of 10 persons who supports the contracts’ and services’ execution
    - Bid manager of 4 bids for the provision of end to end satellite based services for several European Ministries of Defence (ASTEL-L, ASTEL-S, ESCPC, PEA LIDO)

    2005 to 2009: Project manager of several contracts for services to the benefit of Defense customers

    Since 2008: Development of Astrium Services’ competences and values, notably as a Member of the Voice of Change network of managers

Formations