Ag CERCEAU

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Business Development Manager at EADS ASTRIUM SERVICES, responsible for the development of Ka-band strategic business for Government Communications, an entity of ASTRIUM SERVICES
Mes compétences :
Bid management
Business
Business development
Business plan
Commercial
Commercial negotiation
Customer relationship
Customer Relationship Management
Défense
Environment
Export
International
International environment
Management
Management international
Negotiation
Relationship
Relationship management
Telecom