Agarinis ALEANDRO

Mes compétences :
Ethernet
Backbone
Communication
CCTV
Entreprises
VDS Rail
- Executive Vice President
2015 - maintenant
VDS Rail
- Business Development Manager
2015 - maintenantIdentify and develop business opportunities for the Company’s actual solutions and implement strategies for new products and services regarding Rolling stock electronic devices. Determine new opportunities by analyzing business needs. Pro-actively hunt for target organizations and establish communications with those businesses that can benefit from our Company’s services on a international base. Develop the corporate brand strategy
Forecast long and short-range market potential in the Europe and Asia Pacific.
V.D.S. Video Display Systems
- Board of Directors member
2013 - 2014
Consultant
- Business Development
Eurotech Spa
- Marketing and Sales Director
Vénissieux 2000 - 2008Senior sales manager in charge of all sales activities, departments and personnel involved in Sales and Marketing for the Company.
Provides leadership to the day-to-day operations of the sales department, while maintaining focus on the company’s strategic goals.
Reports to the Chief Executive Officer/President.
Analyze sales statistics to determine business growth potential.
Establishes performance goals for all sales department employees, and monitors performance on a continual basis.
Develops, or participates with the Senior Staff, in the development of the Strategic Marketing Plan for the Company.
Coordinates sales operations with all other departments/divisions of the Company. Develops and/or maintains and improves business relations with all customers of the Company.
Eurotech Spa
- Italy Sales Manager
Vénissieux 1998 - 2000Responsible for the development and performance of all sales activities in the domestic market. Staffs and directs a sales team and provides leadership towards the achievement of maximum profitability and growth in line with company vision and values.
Italian Air Force
- MEB
1989 - 1994Technician with the responsibility for making sure machinery and equipment electronic parts runs smoothly.