Agathe CHAMPAIN

Villeneuve d'Ascq

  • Decathlon - Assistant Project Manager

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2013 - maintenant - Development of associaIons, clubs and business database
    - Cost estimate
    - Meet and deal with clients
    - Management of special offer

  • SALOMON - Junior SMU and Key Accounts Product Line Manager

    Annecy 2011 - 2012 - Product development in collaboration with different departments (R&D, Design, Commercial)
    - Kids analysis : find a new posiIoning for shoes (evaluaIon of interns wishes and consumers demands)
    - Positioning and Marketing analysis of Salomon, Competitors analysis
    - Dashboard : sales analysis
    - Organization of workshops during intern meetings, for customers (Intersport/Sport 2000)

  • Fête un voeu - Event Manager Assistant

    2010 - 2010 - Mailing and database creation
    - Event planning : service provider monitoring
    - Budgeting
    - Development of consumers and service provider database
    - Partnership research

  • Ateneo De Manila University (Quezon City (Manila))

    Quezon City (Manila) 2011 - 2011 Exchange Program, Marketing and Communication

  • ESC Rennes School Of Business

    Rennes 2009 - 2013 MSc Digital Marketing and International Communication

  • PREPA HEC _ Lycée Leverrier (Saint Lô)

    Saint Lô 2007 - 2009

