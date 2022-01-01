Agathe CHAMPAIN

-
Decathlon
- Assistant Project Manager
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2013 - maintenant
- Development of associaIons, clubs and business database
- Cost estimate
- Meet and deal with clients
- Management of special offer
-
SALOMON
- Junior SMU and Key Accounts Product Line Manager
Annecy
2011 - 2012
- Product development in collaboration with different departments (R&D, Design, Commercial)
- Kids analysis : find a new posiIoning for shoes (evaluaIon of interns wishes and consumers demands)
- Positioning and Marketing analysis of Salomon, Competitors analysis
- Dashboard : sales analysis
- Organization of workshops during intern meetings, for customers (Intersport/Sport 2000)
-
Fête un voeu
- Event Manager Assistant
2010 - 2010
- Mailing and database creation
- Event planning : service provider monitoring
- Budgeting
- Development of consumers and service provider database
- Partnership research