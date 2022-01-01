Menu

Agathe DE LA PORTE DES VAUX

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Double profil technique et éditorial en social TV, web et mobile avec un forte appétence pour la télévision.

Mes compétences :
Chef de produit
Chef de projet
Chef de projet web
Community manager
Éditorial
Projet web marketing
Rédacteur
Réseaux sociaux
social TV
Web marketing
Community management
Gestion de projet
Gestion de projet web
Rédaction
Adobe Photoshop
Méthode agile
Social media
Management
Pivotal Tracker
Webmarketing
Web 2.0

Entreprises

  • REWORLD MEDIA - Chef de projet web & mobile - Télé Magazine & Gourmand

    2015 - maintenant Gestion de projet web et mobile
    • Lancement de l’application mobile tablettes et smartphones sur iOS & Android
    • Lancement du site www.telemagazine.fr

    Compétences acquises :
    • Analyse et expression des besoins
    • Elaboration du cahier des charges
    • Détermination du rétroplanning par lot de tâches et ressources
    • Gestion d’équipe
    • Suivi de projet
    • Reporting

    Chef de produit web et mobile
    • Suivi des performances des différentes plateformes
    • Elaboration de la stratégie d’acquisition d’audiences gratuites et payantes
    • Recherche et mise en place de partenariats

    Responsable éditorial online
    • Pilotage de la création de contenus en fonction de l’analyse des audiences
    • Validation éditoriale de l’e-newsletter
    • Elaboration de partenariats éditoriaux avec les autres marques du Groupe
    • Cadrage de la stratégie social media (Facebook, Twitter, push Mobile)
    • Veille

  • Darewin chez France Télévisions - Chef de projet social TV

    2013 - 2015 Gestion de projets Social TV

    • Conception et formalisation de la stratégie second écran
    • Suivi des évolutions technique de la plateforme
    • Elaboration des roadmaps éditoriales
    • Coordination de la production de contenus et validation
    • Définition de la feuille de route du direct
    • Détermination des risques et solutions de secours
    • Animation du second écran (synchronisation manuelle des mises en ligne)
    • Gestion des risques
    • Reporting

    Gestion des projets social média

    • Modération en direct : curation de tweets
    • Elaboration de livetweets (ligne éditoriale, infographies)

    Accompagnement et formation

  • TMC ( Groupe TF1) - Chef de produit web - TMC.tv

    2012 - 2013 Responsable éditoriale

    • Elaboration de la ligne éditoriale du site de TMC en accord avec l’antenne
    • Gestion et production de contenus multi supports (site, mobile, IPTV, réseaux sociaux)

    Gestion de projet web : lancement de 4 sites sous domaine tmc.tv

    • Analyse des besoins, rédaction du cahier des charges fonctionnel
    • Coordination avec les acteurs du projet, respect de la qualité et des délais.

    Chargée de production vidéo (30 dont une reprise à l’antenne)

  • TF1 - Chef de projet web junior - TF1.fr

    BOULOGNE 2011 - 2011 GESTION DU DIRECT
    • Secret Story, Masterchef, Mariages princiers

    GESTION DE PLATEFORME DE CONTENUS
    • News, quizz, tests, diaporamas

  • Canal + - Chef de projet web junior - Canal+

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2009 - 2010 REDACTION WEB -
    • Univers séries et fictions

    GESTION DE PROJET
    • création de mini-sites

    COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT

  • Festival de Jazz à Porquerolles et Hyères - Responsable des produits dérivés

    2008 - 2008 CONSTRUCTION DE L'OFFRE
    CHEF DE PROJET
    REPORTING

Formations

  • Universidad De Chile (Santiago De Chile)

    Santiago De Chile 2008 - 2009 Licencia en Ciencias de la Administración de Empresas

  • Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Montpellier

    Montpellier 2007 - 2011 Mémoire de fin d'étude : En quoi les séries TV ont-elles participé à la montée en puissance de la « Social TV » ?

  • Lycée La Cadenelle

    Marseille 2005 - 2007

Réseau