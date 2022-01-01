Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Agathe GRIOT
Ajouter
Agathe GRIOT
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Attachée de presse
Presse
Relation presse
Entreprises
Annette Josseaux Communication
- Assistante attachée de presse
2013 - maintenant
Christian Dior
- Assistante administrative
Paris
2012 - 2012
Formations
ESPEME- EDHEC BUSINESS SCOOL (Nice)
Nice
2011 - 2011
Réseau
Candice ROSAYE
Elsa LEVY
Ouk LEAKHÉNA
Thomas MASSONI