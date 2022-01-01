Agathe ROQUETTE

My many tasks and responsibilities that I performed in the marketing communication and web business, as well as my professional experience within groups such as Cdiscount, Axecibles, BHV and DDB, have allowed me to gain an overview of communication associated with real expertise in the web. Discovering the rich dimensions of these areas, I have developed the necessary skills to be successful:

- Teamwork within a department

- Good contact to get results when I negotiate with customers and suppliers

- Discipline and analytical mind in the analysis and organization of projects

- Overall vision essential to define Commercial and Marketing Strategy

- Ability to be proactive in proposals and defend and explain my opinions

- Personal involvement and doing my absolute best in my work



These many skills now serve me every day. Ambitious, curious, creative and passionate are all qualities that I shall use every day.



Specialties: Communications, Marketing, Print, Web



Skills :



- Marketing : marketing strategy development / partner search/ client relations/ managing budgets

- Communication : creation and conception of media / project monitoring /business and communication planning/ definition of specifications

- SEO : website SEO / positioning campaign

- French : Native language

- English : Conversational

- Spain : Conversational

- IT skills: Microsoft Office, Outlook, Sphinx, Photoshop, Adobe Pack, Lotus, Internet and Typo 3, Omniture



