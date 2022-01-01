Menu

Agathe ROQUETTE

SINGAPORE

En résumé

My many tasks and responsibilities that I performed in the marketing communication and web business, as well as my professional experience within groups such as Cdiscount, Axecibles, BHV and DDB, have allowed me to gain an overview of communication associated with real expertise in the web. Discovering the rich dimensions of these areas, I have developed the necessary skills to be successful:
- Teamwork within a department
- Good contact to get results when I negotiate with customers and suppliers
- Discipline and analytical mind in the analysis and organization of projects
- Overall vision essential to define Commercial and Marketing Strategy
- Ability to be proactive in proposals and defend and explain my opinions
- Personal involvement and doing my absolute best in my work

These many skills now serve me every day. Ambitious, curious, creative and passionate are all qualities that I shall use every day.

Specialties: Communications, Marketing, Print, Web

Skills :

- Marketing : marketing strategy development / partner search/ client relations/ managing budgets
- Communication : creation and conception of media / project monitoring /business and communication planning/ definition of specifications
- SEO : website SEO / positioning campaign
- French : Native language
- English : Conversational
- Spain : Conversational
- IT skills: Microsoft Office, Outlook, Sphinx, Photoshop, Adobe Pack, Lotus, Internet and Typo 3, Omniture

Mes compétences :
Communication
Communication web
Conception
Conception rédaction
Gestion de projet
Identité Visuelle
Marketing
Microsoft CRM
Rédaction
Référencement
Relation Client
Travail d'équipe
Web
E-commerce
Emailing
SEO
Gestion de la relation client

Entreprises

  • Moodbox - Sales and Marketing Manager

    2015 - maintenant

  • Vertigo Singapore - Market Development Manager

    2014 - 2015 Responsibilities – Market Development Manager
    • Define, establish and run local projects at a strategic level
    • Realize benchmarks and billing studies
    • Find and set-up merchant e-solutions
    • Manage the day-to-day coordination & execution of all localization and marketing activities
    • Performance analysis and optimization approaches to increase sales through different KPIs
    • Establish users’ profiles and analyse the lifetime value
    • Interface role with the Customer care service, technical developers and web designers, CRM and Affiliation team
    • Community management: create contents and propose solutions to improve e-reputation

  • CDiscount - Chef de projets Trade Marketing

    Bordeaux 2011 - 2013 • Elaboration et mise en place opérationnelle du plan média
    Analyse du besoin de l’acheteur et/ou de la marque
    Proposition de la stratégie de communication
    Calcul du prévisionnel de trafic & du coût de la campagne
    Rédaction du brief
    Validation et mise en ligne des supports
    Suivi du plan média
    Obtention des preuves de mise en ligne

    • Présentation et vente des plans médias aux marques
    Développer et assurer les ventes des plans médias
    Identifier, analyser, répondre aux besoins des partenaires
    Assurer la négociation

    • Rédaction de compte rendu de campagne
    Présentation des preuves de mise en ligne
    Récupération des données liées au plan média
    Analyse des ventes, du trafic et de l’impact du plan
    Préconisations pour la mise en place des prochaines campagnes

    • Suivi budgétaire et comptable (facturations COOP, projets…)

  • AMV, groupe Filhet Allard - Chargée de Clientèle

    2011 - 2011 Chargée de la relation clientèle, suivi et renouvellement des contrats

  • Axecibles - Chef de projet internet

    Marcq-en-Barœul 2010 - 2010 En charge de la communication web d'un parc clients, mise à jour et développement des supports web (sites vitrine, catalogue et e-commerce). Relation suivi client et renouvellement.

  • BHV - Chef de projet marketing web

    2009 - 2009 Chef de projets marketing web pour le portail bhv.fr, dédié à l'univers de la décoration.
    Conception, rédaction de l'éditorial, chargée du développement et animation des différents contenus du site internet. Chargée de la gestion du site et du développement ergonomique des différentes rubriques éditoriales.
    Veille concurrentielle.

  • DDB Nouveau Monde - Assitante chef de projets

    2008 - maintenant Assistante chef de projet pour l'enseigne Castorama.
    En charge de la coordination création, conception, rédaction des 4 catalogues Castorama. Création des Tirés à part et documents promotionnels pour le client. Management des équipes de créateurs et d'exécuteurs.
    Briefing photographes et organisation des shooting photos.

  • DP&S Group - Assitante chef de projets

    2007 - maintenant Assistante chef de projets, communication opérationnelle pour le secteur de l'immobilier (Bowfonds Marignan, Eiffage, Les nouveaux constructeurs, Icade). Participation au brief client, gestion des dossiers en cours, recherche de nouveaux clients pour l'agence DP&S Group.
    Réalisation de plaquettes, d'e-mailings et de sites internet. Création de l'identité visuelle, graphique et identité de marque de Vendôme Immobilier (réalisation de la charte graphique, logo, nom d'agence, situation géographique).

Formations