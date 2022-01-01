Menu

Agbo VALERAS AGRE

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Results focused - Open to new challenges in Africa
1/ Customer Relationship Manager at Phone Group CI (10M+ subscribers) +37% increase of customers within 4 months due ton aggressive promotion and diversity of partners.
2/ Previously Accountant at No Limit Distribution (9 months). Responsible for maintaining the accounts, in charge of the audit of the accounting data, responsible for the completion of the closing operations and the establishment of the tax package.
3/ Previously Financial Advisor at DAN MEC Cote d'Ivoire (1 year), Doubled the revenue in 1 month and half with an aggressive promotion still profitable (since October 2015) and opened 576 current accounts and savings 15,000,000 FCFA of turnover.
4/ Previously Financial Advisor at La Loyale Vie (3 months), sold effectively more than 100 PERFORMA products, more than 2,000,000 FCFA of turnover an in charge of the careful management of the customer portfolio
5/ Assistant Accountant at Lonaci (4 months), responsible for payroll of employees and prepared activity reports

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Windows XP
Internet
 Etablir des comptes annuels (Bilan, compte de ré
Etablir des factures
Etablir des déclarations TVA
Traiter des opérations bancaires
Enregistrer des opérations comptables
Reconciliations

Entreprises

  • GMAB-CI - CEO and Founder (+225 59717598)

    2017 - maintenant - Responsible in charge for implementation and management of accounting for SMEs
    - In charge of training in accountant
    - Software training instructor in SAARI Sage Comptabilté and Paie
    - Management assistant for SMEs
    - Sale of office and computer equipment
    -Trading company

  • Phone Group CI - Customer Relationship Manager

    2016 - 2017 - In charge of customer loyalty
    - In charge of customer assistance and intelligence
    - Responsible for responding to requests
    - Managed customer complaints
    - Explained the functioning of a product held by the customer

  • Dan Mec CI - Financial Advisor

    2015 - 2016 - Opened 576 current and savings accounts 15,000,000 FCFA of turnover
    - Prospection door to door of 2,880 households in Abidjan
    - Responsible for the editing of the customer credit file for the granting of loans

  • No Limit Distribution - Senior Accountant

    2015 - 2016 - Registered accounting transactions in accounting records
    - Track customer and supplier invoice processing
    - Managed meticulously the pay
    - Processed for tax and social returns on time

  • La Loyale Vie - Financial Advisor

    2015 - 2015 - Created, developed and animated the network of service providers
    - Offered customers the best financing solution and to carry out the completion of their project
    - Ensured a commercial and administrative follow-up of the quality of the files assembled as well as the follow-up of the customer relation

  • Lonaci - Assistant Accountant

    2015 - 2015 - Responsible for the accurate recording of accounting transactions
    - Responsible for payroll of 52 employees
    - Prepared activity reports

Formations

  • Groupe Loko (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2013 - 2014 BREVET DE TECHNICIEN SUPERIEUR

    FISCALITE
    COMPTABILITE
    GESTION FINANCIERE
    MARKETING

  • LYCEE CLASSIQUE D'ABIDJAN (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2011 - 2012 Baccalauréat

    Mathématique; Physique Chimie; Sciences de la Vie et de la Terre

  • College Marie Blanche Abobo (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2008 - 2009 Brevet d'Etude de Premier Cycle

