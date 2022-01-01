Agbo VALERAS AGRE

Results focused - Open to new challenges in Africa

1/ Customer Relationship Manager at Phone Group CI (10M+ subscribers) +37% increase of customers within 4 months due ton aggressive promotion and diversity of partners.

2/ Previously Accountant at No Limit Distribution (9 months). Responsible for maintaining the accounts, in charge of the audit of the accounting data, responsible for the completion of the closing operations and the establishment of the tax package.

3/ Previously Financial Advisor at DAN MEC Cote d'Ivoire (1 year), Doubled the revenue in 1 month and half with an aggressive promotion still profitable (since October 2015) and opened 576 current accounts and savings 15,000,000 FCFA of turnover.

4/ Previously Financial Advisor at La Loyale Vie (3 months), sold effectively more than 100 PERFORMA products, more than 2,000,000 FCFA of turnover an in charge of the careful management of the customer portfolio

5/ Assistant Accountant at Lonaci (4 months), responsible for payroll of employees and prepared activity reports



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Publisher

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Windows XP

Internet

 Etablir des comptes annuels (Bilan, compte de ré

Etablir des factures

Etablir des déclarations TVA

Traiter des opérations bancaires

Enregistrer des opérations comptables

Reconciliations