Souleymane TRAORE

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Conseil dans le mode d acquisition de biens immobiliers,
realisation douvrage de qualité

dans le domaine du social ,President fondateur d une ONG qui lutte contre la pauvreté intelectuelle et economique:domaine agriculture ,santé ,education...

Entreprises

  • LA MERIDIENNE DE BATIMENT ET TRAVAUX PUBLICS:S A R L - PDG

    2015 - maintenant Je travaillais dans l informel.aujourdhui j ai ma SARL DE BATIMENT DENOMMEE LA MERIDIENNE DE BATIMENT.(MBTP).

  • MERIDIENNE DE BATIMENT ET TRAVAUX PUBLICS /O N G DE NLUTTE CONTRE LA PAUVRETE - Economiste/manager des organisations

    2005 - maintenant Fondateur et president Association Feministe pour la Lutte contre la Pauvrete.on a travaille en milieu rural grace a un don en semence de riz du programme national riz en 2005.
    President Directeur une SARL DE BATIMENT ET TP.

Formations

  • Université D'Abidjan-Cocody (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2001 - 2003 MAITRISE/MASTER SPECIALISE

    FINANCE?ECONOMIE RURALE?ECONOMIE DE DEVELOPPEMENT?ETUDE DE PROJET...

