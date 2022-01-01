Souleymane TRAORE

Conseil dans le mode d acquisition de biens immobiliers,
realisation douvrage de qualité
dans le domaine du social ,President fondateur d une ONG qui lutte contre la pauvreté intelectuelle et economique:domaine agriculture ,santé ,education...
Entreprises
LA MERIDIENNE DE BATIMENT ET TRAVAUX PUBLICS:S A R L
- PDG
2015 - maintenantJe travaillais dans l informel.aujourdhui j ai ma SARL DE BATIMENT DENOMMEE LA MERIDIENNE DE BATIMENT.(MBTP).
MERIDIENNE DE BATIMENT ET TRAVAUX PUBLICS /O N G DE NLUTTE CONTRE LA PAUVRETE
- Economiste/manager des organisations
2005 - maintenantFondateur et president Association Feministe pour la Lutte contre la Pauvrete.on a travaille en milieu rural grace a un don en semence de riz du programme national riz en 2005.
President Directeur une SARL DE BATIMENT ET TP.
Formations
Université D'Abidjan-Cocody (Abidjan)
Abidjan2001 - 2003MAITRISE/MASTER SPECIALISE
FINANCE?ECONOMIE RURALE?ECONOMIE DE DEVELOPPEMENT?ETUDE DE PROJET...