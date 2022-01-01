Menu

Agboh MOBIO EUGENE

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Développement personnel
Microsoft Word

Entreprises

  • Service social - Assistant social

    maintenant

Formations

  • Institut National De Formation Sociale INFS (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2009 - maintenant Diplôme d'Etat d'Assistant Social

    * Brevet d'Etude du Premier Cycle (BEPC) au collège St Ruth ;
    * Niveau Terminale
    * Formation (Assistant de service Social) ;
    * Trois (03) mois de stage au Centre de Santé Urbain Communautaire (CSU-COM)

  • Collège St Ruth (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2000 - 2001 Brevet d'Etude du Premier Cycle

    * Niveau Terminale
    * Formation (Assistant de service Social) ;
    * Trois (03) mois de stage au Centre de Santé Urbain Communautaire (CSU-COM)

Réseau