Agboh MOBIO EUGENE

Mes compétences :
Développement personnel
Microsoft Word
Entreprises
Service social
- Assistant social
Formations
Institut National De Formation Sociale INFS (Abidjan)
Abidjan2009 - maintenantDiplôme d'Etat d'Assistant Social
* Brevet d'Etude du Premier Cycle (BEPC) au collège St Ruth ;
* Niveau Terminale
* Formation (Assistant de service Social) ;
* Trois (03) mois de stage au Centre de Santé Urbain Communautaire (CSU-COM)
Collège St Ruth (Abidjan)
Abidjan2000 - 2001Brevet d'Etude du Premier Cycle
