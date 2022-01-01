Ahmed FAYACHI

Avec 6 ans d'expérience, je participe à des projets de haut niveau, qui m'ont permis de développer d'excellentes compétences. Aimant le travail d'équipe et la gestion de projets innovants, j'ai une grande capacité d'adaptation et esprit d'analyse accrue.



- Certifications Microsoft :

* Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3 Specialist (070-480).

* Programming in C# Specialist (070-483).



- Compétences Techniques :

* POO : C#, VB.Net.

* .Net : SSRS, ADO.Net, LINQ, WPF, WindowsForms, SSIS, SSAS, WCF, Service Web, RDL, RDLC.

* Conception : UML, Merise/2.

* Base de données : Oracle, MySQL, SQL Server (2014 - 2012 - 2008- 2005 - 2000).

* Web & UI : HTML (5 - 4), CSS (3 - 2.1 - 2), JavaScript, JQUERY UI, JQUERY Mobile, BootStrap, JQUERY Flot Chart, AmChart, Microsoft Silverlight, ActionScript, Flex Builder, PHP.

* IDE : Visual Studio, Eclipse, Netbeans.

* Serveur Web : IIS 6/7, Apache HTTP Server.

* OS : Microsoft Windows, Unix, Linux, KNOPPIX.



