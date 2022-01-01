Menu

Ahmed FAYACHI

TUNIS

En résumé

Avec 6 ans d'expérience, je participe à des projets de haut niveau, qui m'ont permis de développer d'excellentes compétences. Aimant le travail d'équipe et la gestion de projets innovants, j'ai une grande capacité d'adaptation et esprit d'analyse accrue.

- Certifications Microsoft :
* Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3 Specialist (070-480).
* Programming in C# Specialist (070-483).

- Compétences Techniques :
* POO : C#, VB.Net.
* .Net : SSRS, ADO.Net, LINQ, WPF, WindowsForms, SSIS, SSAS, WCF, Service Web, RDL, RDLC.
* Conception : UML, Merise/2.
* Base de données : Oracle, MySQL, SQL Server (2014 - 2012 - 2008- 2005 - 2000).
* Web & UI : HTML (5 - 4), CSS (3 - 2.1 - 2), JavaScript, JQUERY UI, JQUERY Mobile, BootStrap, JQUERY Flot Chart, AmChart, Microsoft Silverlight, ActionScript, Flex Builder, PHP.
* IDE : Visual Studio, Eclipse, Netbeans.
* Serveur Web : IIS 6/7, Apache HTTP Server.
* OS : Microsoft Windows, Unix, Linux, KNOPPIX.

  • Prosoft International - Développeur Informatique

    2014 - 2014 Rôle et responsabilités:
    Application en interne qui consiste à faire la traçabilité de n'importe quelle application .Net (LOG4NET) et de définir le type de message et son niveau.

    Environnements:
    WCF , C#, HTML5.

  • PROSOFT INTERNATIONAL - Développeur informatique

    2012 - maintenant Rôle et responsabilités:
    Système de gestion de fond commun de placement pour BNI GESTION (Côte d'Ivoire).

    Environnements:
    VB DotNet, Flex Builder 3.0, WebServices, Sql Server 2012, Flash Media Server, Flash MX

  • PROSOFT INTERNATIONAL - Développeur informatique

    2008 - 2008 Rôle et responsabilités:
    Développement d'une application .Net et Flex Builder pour CGF POSTES (Sénégal) qui consiste à la gestion de la relation client.

    Environnements:
    VB DotNet, Flex Builder 3.0, WebServices, Sql Server 2012, Flash Media Server, Flash MX

  • STEG Tunis (Société tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz) - Développeur informatique

    2007 - 2007 Rôle et responsabilités:
    Développement d'une application pour la gestion du bons de carburant pour la société STEG (Tunis).

  • Banque internationale arabe de Tunisie - Développeur informatique

    Tunis 2007 - 2007 Développement d'un Système Interactif d'Aide à la Décision (SIAD), il est composé de base de données, de modèles et d'outils spécialisés permettant de gérer, d'analyser et de comparer des données. Ce système s'appui sur l'ensemble d'outils : d'intelligence artificielle pour la manipulation des données, statistiques pour l'exploration, le filtrage et l'analyse, et graphiques pour la représentation des informations.

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion De Tunisie (Tunis)

    Tunis 2004 - 2008 Maîtrise en informatique appliquée à la gestion

