Menu

Ahmed GUERMAZI

TUNIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Progidec - Chef Projet

    maintenant

  • Randa - Reponsable SI

    Ben Arous maintenant

  • MIB - DSI

    2014 - maintenant

  • Altea Packaging - IT Project Manager

    Sfax 2010 - 2014

  • OXIA Group - Directeur des Engagements BS-BI

    2009 - 2010

  • ProgiDec - Project Manager

    2006 - 2008

  • Groupe Mohsen Hachicha - Project Manager

    2004 - 2006

Formations

  • ISG TUNIS (Tunis)

    Tunis maintenant

  • ISG TUNIS (Tunis)

    Tunis 2000 - 2004 Informatique de Gestion

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :