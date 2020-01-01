Menu

Ahmed KAJEM

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
DEVELOPPEMENT LOGICIELS, APP WEB ET APP MOBILES

Entreprises

  • SIGCOM - DEVELOPPEUR

    2006 - 2007

  • SIOF - ANALYSTE PROGRAMMEUR

    2004 - 2006

Formations

  • ISTA (Fès)

    Fès 2002 - 2004 TECHNICIEN SPECIALISE EN SYSTEMES D'INFORMATIONS

Réseau