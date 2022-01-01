Ahmed MOUAFIK

I am a Technology Architecture Team Lead at Accenture. My role consists of assessing, designing, implementing and/or supporting world-class information technology architectures, for Accenture or our clients, spanning simple IT projects to large-scale, enterprise-level change programs.



I have over 8 years of Information Technology experience. I worked as Analyst Programmer, Team Lead and Architect on various projects in Information Systems. I have strong technical and functional skills in Personnel Administration and Payroll.



I hold a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Trakya Üniversitesi, and I have a Master’s Degree in Management of Information Systems from INSA de Lyon.



I can speak Turkish, English, French and Arabic.



Sensitive to quality and service concepts, my technical knowledge, my relational qualities and my rigour are, assets to succeed.



Define technical choices, propose human resources and required materiel, coordinate, assist and control a good level of communication between different intervening actors are responsibilities which I am able to assume.