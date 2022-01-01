Alain Buthion has been holding a knife for a while. After culinary training in Grenoble, France at a young age. Alain continued his route to Oklahoma City to meet his brother, Michel Buthion. Since then, the two have passed a couple of decades together operating La Baguette Bistro. Which today has grown to a boucherie, bakery, deli, bar and bistro. Each year, Alain enjoys returning to France for continued inspiration among old culinary colleagues. They have recently developed an Italian interest, Bellini’s. This is a favored interest to Alain, since his previous experiences working in Italian scenes back home.



