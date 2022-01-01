Menu

Alain BUTHION

OKLAHOMA CITY

En résumé

Alain Buthion has been holding a knife for a while. After culinary training in Grenoble, France at a young age. Alain continued his route to Oklahoma City to meet his brother, Michel Buthion. Since then, the two have passed a couple of decades together operating La Baguette Bistro. Which today has grown to a boucherie, bakery, deli, bar and bistro. Each year, Alain enjoys returning to France for continued inspiration among old culinary colleagues. They have recently developed an Italian interest, Bellini’s. This is a favored interest to Alain, since his previous experiences working in Italian scenes back home.

Mes compétences :
Dynamique

Entreprises

  • Bellini's restaurante - Restaurateur/chef de cuisine

    2010 - maintenant Restaurant Italien. a regarder sur site. facebook, google pour tous les details.

  • La Baguette Bistro - Restaurateur/chef de cuisine

    1988 - maintenant regardez site internet.

Formations

  • Lycée Hotelier LE CLOS D OR

    Grenoble 1977 - 1979 cap

    Service, cuisine, fini avec un apprentissage d'un an au restaurant le Monte Carlo a Grenoble.
    continuation a La Cordee l'alpe d'huez, Au beau Soleil a L'Alpe d'huez, Allemagne Fribourg, Mandelieu Cote d'azur, retour a grenoble le Manhattan, Le Grand cafe a Grenoble. 10 ans en France le reste a Oklahoma city. Le coach house, après ca ouverture de La Baguette Bistro avec Michel, des aventures .....

Réseau