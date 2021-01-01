Menu

Alain CHIORBOLI

Cholet

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Microsoft .NET

Entreprises

  • Agena3000 - Software Engineering Manager

    Cholet (49300) 2021 - maintenant

  • Alpha MOS - Software Manager

    Toulouse 2018 - 2021

  • Infomil - Chef de projet

    Toulouse 2004 - 2018

  • Motorola Personal Communications Sector - Chef de projet en développement logiciel dans l’équipe Qualité

    2000 - 2004

  • Motorola Personal Communications Sector - Ingénieur développement logiciel embarqué temps réel pour terminaux GSM/GPRS

    1997 - 2000

Formations

