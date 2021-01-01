Retail
Alain CHIORBOLI
Alain CHIORBOLI
Cholet
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Microsoft .NET
Entreprises
Agena3000
- Software Engineering Manager
Cholet (49300)
2021 - maintenant
Alpha MOS
- Software Manager
Toulouse
2018 - 2021
Infomil
- Chef de projet
Toulouse
2004 - 2018
Motorola Personal Communications Sector
- Chef de projet en développement logiciel dans l’équipe Qualité
2000 - 2004
Motorola Personal Communications Sector
- Ingénieur développement logiciel embarqué temps réel pour terminaux GSM/GPRS
1997 - 2000
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Electricité
Gif Sur Yvette
1995 - 1997
Section Information Signaux et Mesures
Arnauld DUBOIS
Bruno THIEBOT
Daniel BOUSQUET
Herve DUCOURET
Herve MARTIN
Jérémy MARCHAIS
Marouan BENABDELLAH CHAOUNI
Monique ABEL
Pierre-Henry MILHEM
Stéphane BAILLS