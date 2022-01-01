Menu

Alain DERU

CUGNAUX

En résumé

DIRECTEUR BUSINESS UNIT
MANAGEMENT - GESTION COMPTE D’EXPLOITATION - RECRUTEMENT - FORMATION

MON DOMAINE DE COMPETENCE : L’ORGANISATION ET LA GESTION D’UN CENTRE DE PROFIT

MANAGEMENT D’EQUIPES COMMERCIALES
RECRUTEMENT - FORMATION
MARKETING OPERATIONNEL

Mes compétences :
Business
Business Unit Management
compte d'exploitation
Directeur Business Unit
Formation
Gestion compte d'exploitation
Gestion d un centre de profit
Gestion d'un centre de profit
Gestion d’un centre de profit
Management
Organisation
Recrutement

Entreprises

  • SPRINT - DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL

    CUGNAUX 2012 - maintenant S'PRINT SA se positionne aujourd'hui sur le marché de la Bureautique et du Service, en proposant une offre globale de solutions d'impression destinées à l'optimisation de l'environnement de travail des entreprises. Partenaire des plus grands acteurs du marché, que sont les Groupes Canon France et Konica Business Solutions France, S'PRINT SA vise le marché des entreprises à travers une offre de solutions d'impression Office, mais également le marché des professionnels de l'impression avec la commercialisation de Presses Numériques Couleur et NB.

    S'PRINT SA a pour vocation de proposer à sa clientèle une offre de services des plus compléte. En effet, Imprimantes multifonctions, Fax, Copieurs multifonctions, Presses Numériques, nécessitent un plan d'entretien adapté aux besoins et particularités des volumes d'impression de chacun de nos clients..

    Une expertise informatique vient compléter le positionnement de S'PRINT SA avec une offre produits, logiciels professionnels et services adaptés aux problématiques des entreprises. Le service infogérance de S'PRINT SA assure également la gestion quotidienne de parc informatique.

    Bureautique Consulting Services, partenaire de S'PRINT SA, propose une offre globale en audit documentaire, destinée à la gestion complète des activités d'impression des entreprises. Etude organisationnelle de l'infrasctructure d'impression, analyse de l'implantation des systèmes d'impression, définition de nouvelle politique d'impression, sont autant de facteurs nécessaires pour proposer une solution efficace dans la réduction des coûts d'impression des entreprises.

    Enfin, S'PRINT SA inscrit l'ensemble de ses activités dans le programme très rigoureux des problèmatiques environnementales proposé par ses partenaires, Canon France et Konica Minolta Business Solutions France.

  • KONICA MINOLTA - DIRECTEUR DE REGION

    Carrières-sur-Seine 2001 - 2011 DIRECTEUR BUSINESS UNIT
    MANAGEMENT - GESTION COMPTE D’EXPLOITATION - RECRUTEMENT - FORMATION


    Gestion économique , commerciale et managériale d’une région composée d’une équipe commerciale , technique et administrative :

    Périmètre 2011 :
    5 Chefs des Ventes , 27 Commerciaux , 2 Assistantes de région , 2 Responsables Techniques , 16 techniciens
    Budget d’exploitation de 21 M € , 7 M € de Marge Brute , 2 M € Net Income
    Budget Opérationnel de 11 M € , 3.5 M € MB
    4500 équipements en parc sur un total France du réseau direct de 40 000

    Principales réalisations :

    MANAGEMENT D’EQUIPES COMMERCIALES

    ORGANISATION TOTALE DE LA FORCE DE VENTE
    2003 : A la fusion de KONICA MINOLTA je crée la nouvelle région IDF Est en autonomie complète . Je mets en place une nouvelle sectorisation ( méthodologie par « poids de segments » inscrite aujourd’hui dans les process de l’entreprise ) , recrute et forme . A cette fin j’élabore la bible managériale pour les nouveaux CDV aujourd’hui encore en vigueur dans le service formation )
    Résultats : 2005 , 2007 , 2010 : 1ere région de France avec l’ouverture de nouveaux comptes clefs : Le Monde , Fayat , Disney par l’équipe « Grands comptes » 1ere de France en 2005 , 2006 , 2009 et 2010 en CA .

    MARKETING OPERATIONNEL

    ORGANISATION DE JOURNEES PORTE OUVERTE ( JPO ) DECENTRALISEES
    2005 : J’organise complètement la 1ère JPO décentralisée ( Budget , Organisation , Stratégie ) en complément de la politique menée par le service Marketing
    Résultat : 145 sociétés présentes à cette JPO et reconduction annuelle de cet événement approuvée par le Comité de Direction .

Formations

