Alain DIETRICH

My purpose is to bring "the UNIX technology"​ and "the ethics of GNU"​ to life.



My passion is to enable the Unix System for operating our devices, for processing our information, and for inspiring our societies.



My pride is to spread the Unix Values throughout Technical Infrastructures, Business Processes, and Human Organizations.



My track record is:

- the tuning of the System for operating a raft of non-qualified devices,

- the tinkering of the Software for shaping our non-regulated environment,

- the tweaking of the Storage for recording our non-certified data.

With a few brilliant colleagues we have designed, developed, and deployed several versatile computational universes. We just did it, and it just worked. We have made our digital world a simple, stable, safe, coherent, and elegant place. For the entire satisfaction of our users. For the full benefit of our scientists. For the mental comfort of our SysAdmins.



My ambition is to keep building trouble-free and cost-effective platforms.