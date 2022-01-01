Menu

Alain DJOKO

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • CHU Brugmann - Kinésithérapeute

    2016 - maintenant

  • Indépendant - Kinésithérapeute

    2015 - maintenant

  • CPAS Jette - Kinésithérapeute

    2015 - maintenant

  • Maison médicale Norman Bethune - Kinésithérapeute remplaçant

    2015 - 2015

  • Maison médicale Horizon - Kinésithérapeute remplaçant

    2014 - 2014

  • MMNB - Kinésithérapeute remplaçant

    2014 - 2014

  • Hôpital Erasme - Stagiaire Kinésithérapeute

    2012 - 2013 Expérience dans les services de Physiothérapie, Neurochirurgie, pneumologie et chirurgie thoracique, orthopédie - traumatologie, gériatrie et cardiologie

  • Maison de repos - Jobiste

    2012 - 2012 Expérience d'aide-soignant et assistant-kinésithérapeute

  • Global Rehabilitation Services - Stagiaire Kinésithérapeute

    2010 - 2010 Kinésithérapie orthopédique sur des enfants atteints de malformations congénitales (pieds bots, plexus brachial, genu varum et valgum) et post-chirurgie orthopédique.

  • Centre de Santé - Stagiaire Kinésithérapeute

    2009 - 2009 : Centre de Santé - Fondation OASIS - Cameroun
    Kinésithérapie orthopédique adulte, principalement lombalgie.

  • Hôpital Régional de Bafoussam - Cameroun - Stagiaire Kinésithérapeute

    2009 - 2009 Kinésithérapie orthopédique adulte et enfant, neurologique et rhumatismale

Formations

  • Université Libre De Bruxelles (ULB) (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2010 - 2013 Master en Kinésithérapie et réadaptation

Réseau