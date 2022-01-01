Retail
Alain DJOKO
BRUXELLES
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop
Entreprises
CHU Brugmann
- Kinésithérapeute
2016 - maintenant
Indépendant
- Kinésithérapeute
2015 - maintenant
CPAS Jette
- Kinésithérapeute
2015 - maintenant
Maison médicale Norman Bethune
- Kinésithérapeute remplaçant
2015 - 2015
Maison médicale Horizon
- Kinésithérapeute remplaçant
2014 - 2014
MMNB
- Kinésithérapeute remplaçant
2014 - 2014
Hôpital Erasme
- Stagiaire Kinésithérapeute
2012 - 2013
Expérience dans les services de Physiothérapie, Neurochirurgie, pneumologie et chirurgie thoracique, orthopédie - traumatologie, gériatrie et cardiologie
Maison de repos
- Jobiste
2012 - 2012
Expérience d'aide-soignant et assistant-kinésithérapeute
Global Rehabilitation Services
- Stagiaire Kinésithérapeute
2010 - 2010
Kinésithérapie orthopédique sur des enfants atteints de malformations congénitales (pieds bots, plexus brachial, genu varum et valgum) et post-chirurgie orthopédique.
Centre de Santé
- Stagiaire Kinésithérapeute
2009 - 2009
: Centre de Santé - Fondation OASIS - Cameroun
Kinésithérapie orthopédique adulte, principalement lombalgie.
Hôpital Régional de Bafoussam - Cameroun
- Stagiaire Kinésithérapeute
2009 - 2009
Kinésithérapie orthopédique adulte et enfant, neurologique et rhumatismale
Formations
Université Libre De Bruxelles (ULB) (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
2010 - 2013
Master en Kinésithérapie et réadaptation
