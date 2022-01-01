Alain DUPONT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Fontenay-aux-Roses dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
15 years of experience in the management of international support teams
- Development of customer satisfaction in time
- External and internal support, consulting, training, logistics
- Creation of teams and processes (including 24/7 international support); measure and progression of customer satisfaction; reduction in delays & costs; improvement of practices
- Excellent customer relationship
- Seasoned Manager (management of a team of 50 employees based in France, US, Canada, Malaysia)
- Entrepreneurial mindset: support to the growth of a start-up with 8 employees, now a recognised international player with 150 employees
Mes compétences :
Management
IP
Voix sur IP
Télécommunications