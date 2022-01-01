Menu

Alain DUPONT

FONTENAY AUX ROSES

En résumé

15 years of experience in the management of international support teams
- Development of customer satisfaction in time
- External and internal support, consulting, training, logistics
- Creation of teams and processes (including 24/7 international support); measure and progression of customer satisfaction; reduction in delays & costs; improvement of practices
- Excellent customer relationship
- Seasoned Manager (management of a team of 50 employees based in France, US, Canada, Malaysia)
- Entrepreneurial mindset: support to the growth of a start-up with 8 employees, now a recognised international player with 150 employees

Mes compétences :
Management
IP
Voix sur IP
Télécommunications

Entreprises

  • stormshield - Customer Service Director

    2016 - maintenant In charge of Customer Service organization at the coporate level:
    - Support for all product line SNS, SES, SDS
    - Consulting on specific project
    - SupplyChain

  • INFOVISTA - Vice President Worlwide Customer Care

    Les Ulis 2015 - 2016 In charge of Customer Care operations Worldwide for all InfoVista product lines:
    - Service Assurance Level 1&2,
    - RF Network Planning and Optimization product line Level 1&2,
    - Application Performance Guarantee L2&L3,
    - Application Performance Management L2&L3,
    - Logistic & Manufacturing.

  • Ipanema Technologies - Vice President Technical Operations

    Fontenay aux Roses 2012 - 2015 In charge of the Technical Operations at the corporate level:
    - Support (level 2 & 3),
    - Consulting, Telco Technical Account Management,
    - Technical Training and Documentation,
    - As A Service Operations,
    - Logistic and Manufacturing,
    - IT infrastructure.

  • Ipanema Technologies - Customer Care Director

    Fontenay aux Roses 2007 - 2011 In charge of the Customer care operations:
    - Support (Level 2 & 3),
    - Consulting, Telco Technical Account Management,
    - Technical Training and Documentation

  • Ipanema Technologies - Support Manager

    Fontenay aux Roses 2002 - 2006 In charge of the corporate support activities (Level 2 & 3)

  • Ipanema Technologies - Software Integration Manager

    Fontenay aux Roses 2000 - 2001

  • CS Telecom - Maintenance and Evolution Manager

    1999 - 1999 In charge of the Maintenance, Evolution, First software analysis, and Pre-Sales suport

  • THOMSON CSF Communications - Software Integration Manager

    1998 - 1999 In charge of the Software Intergration Group dedicated to ATM commutator product

  • AUSY - Software Engineer

    Sèvres Cedex 1990 - 1998 Sotfware Engineer working as subcontractor, for severals customer like Thomson RCC (project Hades), Snecma (Industrial Project), I.E.R (software specification), Thomson Communications (Socrate project, ATM commutator)

  • ETS GALOUP - IT Manager

    1989 - 1990 In charge of the IT in small Company working in food sector

  • CAP SOGETI - Software Engineer

    1984 - 1989 Subcontractor for French Military Project (Atila, LRM)

Formations

Réseau