Alain DUPONT

15 years of experience in the management of international support teams

- Development of customer satisfaction in time

- External and internal support, consulting, training, logistics

- Creation of teams and processes (including 24/7 international support); measure and progression of customer satisfaction; reduction in delays & costs; improvement of practices

- Excellent customer relationship

- Seasoned Manager (management of a team of 50 employees based in France, US, Canada, Malaysia)

- Entrepreneurial mindset: support to the growth of a start-up with 8 employees, now a recognised international player with 150 employees



Mes compétences :

Management

IP

Voix sur IP

Télécommunications