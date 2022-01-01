Alain FAVIER

-
Groupe RDI
- Consultant Sage paie
2014 - maintenant
DADS U
DSN Phase 1 à 3
Formation utilisateurs paie
Implémentation Sage Paie I7 (Législation Française et Monégasque)
Installation et mise à jour Sage Paie, Sage DS, Sage direct déclaration
Support Hot line Sage paie
-
Auto-Entrepreneur.fr
- Consultant Sage
Paris
2013 - 2014
-
SOFIA GESTION
- COLLABORATEUR COMPTABLE
2012 - 2013
- Gestion d’un portefeuille client (comptabilité, fiscalité et social)
-
Axe informatique
- CONSULTANT RH
Grenoble
2011 - 2012
- Missions de consulting période DADS_U norme N4DS
- Prospection ouverture agence commerciale sud est
-
Cegedim SRH
- Responsable de clientèle
Boulogne-Billancourt
2008 - 2010
- Prestation conseils auprès des entreprises
- Détection et analyses des besoins client
- Maintenance de comptes client, paramétrage, programmations spécifiques, tests et validations
- Gestion des incidents, devis et facturations
-
Automobiles Peugeot Citroën
- Gestionnaire de carrières
2000 - 2008
GESTIONNAIRE DE CARRIERE, POPULATION ETAM (EMPLOYE, TECHNICIEN, AGENT DE MAITRISE) SUR LE PERIMETRE DES FILIALES COMMERCIALES PEUGEOT FRANCE. ENTRETIEN DE CARRIERE, SUIVI DE LA POLITIQUE SALARIALE, GESTION BOURSE EMPLOI.
ANIMATEUR SIRH : CORRESPONDANT INFORMATIQUE APPLICATION PAIE SAGE 500, HOT LINE, CONSOLIDATION DONNEES DE PAIE ET REPORTING INDICATEURS RH. INTEGRATION AU NOUVEL OUTIL INFORMATIQUE DE PAIE, REPRISE DES DONNEES DE GESTION ET PAIE
-
CENTRE E.LECLERC
- CHEF COMPTABLE
1994 - 2000
GESTION DU SERVICE COMPTABLE ET SOCIAL. ADMINISTRATION DU PERSONNEL.
ELABORATION DES BULLETINS DE SALAIRE ET DES CHARGES SOCIALES. MANAGEMENT EQUIPE DE 8 PERSONNES.