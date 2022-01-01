Alain FERRANDI

I am an entrepreneurial and innovative Executive with 20 years of proven ability to profitably implement and manage corporate strategy for both B2B and B2C multinational organisations within the digital, entertainment and media arenas.



I am seeking new Executive level opportunities.



My various experience illustrates that I am competent in coaching, managing and developing high-performance teams and staff members while building strategic objectives to reduce costs, identify and reduce risk, improve quality, increase efficiency, and support rapid growth.



For over 12 years, I held various and progressive Executive roles (CFO, COO, CEO...) for Vivendi Group, a multi-billion dollar French multinational mass media, games, music and telecommunications group. As a member of this organisation, my experience and successes in these roles prove my ability to develop and lead business processes, growth, subsidiaries, reorganisation, acquisitions, and exit strategies within highly reactive markets.



Highlights of my success include:

♦ Conducting/finalizing international negotiations on over 100 major license contracts.

♦ Managing budgets in excess of €30m and generating €100m in revenues.

♦ Accountability for full profit and loss, delivering a total of €2million EBITDA.

♦ Achieved a 100% pass quality on all products

♦ Leading the negotiations, due diligences and integration for a successful acquisition of an IT company

♦ Negotiated a €3m share deal with a German public company and share options in a Japanese company



I am seeking new Executive level opportunities that fit my expertise in a challenging and rewarding environment within the digital arena, media, entertainment or within other sectors.



Mes compétences :

Propriété intellectuelle

Ressources humaines

Audit

Finance

Comptabilité

Legal