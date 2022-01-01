Menu

Alain FERRANDI

Paris

En résumé

I am an entrepreneurial and innovative Executive with 20 years of proven ability to profitably implement and manage corporate strategy for both B2B and B2C multinational organisations within the digital, entertainment and media arenas.

I am seeking new Executive level opportunities.

My various experience illustrates that I am competent in coaching, managing and developing high-performance teams and staff members while building strategic objectives to reduce costs, identify and reduce risk, improve quality, increase efficiency, and support rapid growth.

For over 12 years, I held various and progressive Executive roles (CFO, COO, CEO...) for Vivendi Group, a multi-billion dollar French multinational mass media, games, music and telecommunications group. As a member of this organisation, my experience and successes in these roles prove my ability to develop and lead business processes, growth, subsidiaries, reorganisation, acquisitions, and exit strategies within highly reactive markets.

Highlights of my success include:
♦ Conducting/finalizing international negotiations on over 100 major license contracts.
♦ Managing budgets in excess of €30m and generating €100m in revenues.
♦ Accountability for full profit and loss, delivering a total of €2million EBITDA.
♦ Achieved a 100% pass quality on all products
♦ Leading the negotiations, due diligences and integration for a successful acquisition of an IT company
♦ Negotiated a €3m share deal with a German public company and share options in a Japanese company

I am seeking new Executive level opportunities that fit my expertise in a challenging and rewarding environment within the digital arena, media, entertainment or within other sectors.

Mes compétences :
Propriété intellectuelle
Ressources humaines
Audit
Finance
Comptabilité
Legal

Entreprises

  • Publicis - Consultant Financier - Digitas/LBI/Phone Valley/Vivaki

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Aide au transfert de l'ancien système d'information financière sous SAP.
    Organisation.

  • WATCHEVER GROUP (former VIVENDI MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT) - Directeur Général Adjoint

    2007 - 2013 Promoted to establish and manage all Legal, Administrative, Finance and Human Resources functions, including liaison with external unions and the works council in France.
    Negotiation with right-owners, collecting societies.
    Strategic planning.
    Relationship with shareholders.

  • UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP INTERNATIONAL - CFO DIGITAL

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Promoted to manage, in addition to previous responsibilities, an internal reorganisation and restructuring as a result of a change in Group strategy.

  • UNIVERSAL MUSIC MOBILE INTERNATIONAL - EVP Operations

    2005 - 2006 Additional responsibility for IT programmers, to they and the content producers delivered services and products globally to the digital shops by mobile.

  • UNIVERSAL MUSIC MOBILE INTERNATIONAL - EVP Finance and Admnistration - CFO

    2002 - 2005 Promoted to run the Finance, Human Resources and IT functions, for a new start-up selling B2B musical and video digital content, for mobile telephones, in addition to prior role

  • AD2 ONE - VIVENDINET - CEO

    2001 - 2003 Promoted to reorganise and restructure the business and then ensure an orderly exit from the business following a change of strategy by the Vivendi Group Board

  • AD2 ONE - VIVENDINET - CFO

    2000 - 2001 Headhunted to run the accounting, tax, administration, legal and general services for a newly established B2B adselling agency.

  • CARAT FRANCE - AEGIS MEDIA plc - HEAD OF FINANCIAL CONTROL

    1994 - 2000 Headhunted to create a team to establish cost controls and financial analysis for key clients after a change of law reduced the margins drastically.

  • ARTHUR ANDERSEN - SENIOR AUDITOR

    St. Charles 1991 - 1993 Recruited as an experienced auditor and promoted to senior auditor.

  • DELOITTE & TOUCHE - Assistant Auditor

    Puteaux 1990 - 1991

Formations

  • Institut D'Etudes Politiques

    Paris 1988 - 1990 Service Public

    Droit administratif, fiscalité, finance

  • Ecole Centrale

    Lyon 1985 - 1988 Informatique et Communications

    Diplôme d'ingénieur généraliste de l'Ecole Centrale de Lyon - ingénieur généraliste, dominante: Informatique, téléphonie

