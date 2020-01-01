Alain PEZZONI

-
BeOnPerf
- CEO
Paris
2014 - maintenant
BeOnPerf is a global digital agency focused on performance. We provide consulting in e-commerce and digital marketing, we build web sites and apps and we run acquisition campaigns for our clients.
All details on https://beonperf.ch
Our area of expertise:
- BeOnStrategy: audits (including SEO) and consulting (start-ups, digital transformation)
- BeOnReputation: online reputation management and social media marketing
- BeOnLeads: lead generation
- BeOnTraffic: traffic acquisition (SEO, SEA, programmatic display)
- BeOnSite: web site development
- BeOnMobile: apps development
- BeOnTraining: teams and managers trainings
- BeOnCRM: CRM, e-mail marketing, clients engagement (chat bots, social CRM, etc)
-
ESM - Ecole de Management et de Communication
- Lecturer
2012 - maintenant
In charge of teaching Digital Marketing and e-CRM to experienced students.
All details here:http://www.esm.ch/fr/formations/index.php?id=14
-
Skioo.com
- Co-founder
2012 - 2015
Skioo.com is a skipass online retailer that provides new ski experience through out many exclusive features such as Snowmiles, Pins, Skydays, mobile apps and several social features which make Skiioo one of the most innovative platforms in the ski industry.
Skiioo won 2 startup competitions in 2013: ICT Investor Day (http://ict-investors-day.ch/9THIID-winner) and Swisscom Startup Challenge (http://startup.swisscom.ch/en/swisscom-startup-challenge).
-
SAWI (Schweiz. Ausbildungszentrum für Marketing, Werbung und Kommunikation)
- Professor
2009 - 2012
In charge of teaching e-commerce for the Swiss federal diploma "Web Project Manager". 15-20 students. Jury duty of WPM diploma since 2011.
SAWI courses prepare adults with professional experience to several Swiss federal diploma in marketing/communication. Get more insight about the WPM federal diploma on http://www.sawi.com/fr/Brochure/Brochure_Web_Project_manager
-
Air France KLM
- HEAD OF SALES, E-BUSINESS & CUSTOMER CARE
Paris
2007 - 2016
In charge of Direct Sales & Customer Care for Air France and KLM in Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia.
Direct Sales cover e-commerce (9 websites), call centers (2), airport/city ticket offices (11).
Also Innovation Manager (transverse function) for the different business areas such as commercial, finance, HR, operations, etc. In charge of inspiring people, collecting ideas, rewarding and set up new projects.
> In charge of Direct Sales, E-business & Customer Care for Air France and KLM in Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia.
> Direct Sales cover e-commerce (9 websites), call centers (2), airport/city ticket offices (11)
> Yearly turnover: over 80 millions €
> 57 employees
Main duties/goals :
- E-business : increase e-commerce revenue, boost acquisition (traffic and sales), improve customer value and retention, increase m-commerce, manage digital marketing leverages (SEA, SEO, display, affiliation, e-mail marketing, social media), manage 8 sites content, ensure proper community management on several social networks. Test & learn from new technologies and latest digital marketing concepts
- Offline sales : drive and challenge PoS managers, ensure highest quality of service at touch points, boost prospecting activities, generate up-sell revenue, enhance added value for customers.
- Customer Care : ensure claims handling quality & processes, focus on high value customers, sales teams involvement in handling, manage legal cases.
-
AIR FRANCE
- MARKETING MANAGER
Roissy CDG
2002 - 2007
Marketing Manager for Switzerland and Central Europe (10 countries) in charge of advertising, direct marketing, loyalty programs, internet sales and promotion, corporate accounts prospection, branding, incentive programs for distributors, parternships, PR, call center management in B2T environement.
Specialties:
Field marketing, brand loyalty building, partnerships with loyalty programs, datamining, direct marketing, e-marketing, e-commerce, CRM, advertising, PR.
Skills : people management (8 persons), budget controlling (1.5 MEUR), project management, SAP usage,languages FR/EN/SP and basic DE/IT.
-
AIR FRANCE
- COMMUNICATION MANAGER
Roissy CDG
1997 - 2002
Follow up of the Commercial Action Plan and budget, implementation of advertising campaigns in cooperation with agencies (media-planning, creative briefings), implementation of below-the-line campaigns (direct mails), setting up of a new incentive program for travel agencies (definition of needs in term of organization, computer skills, human skills, suppliers), Swiss partnership agreements implementation with Nestlé and Renault, sponsoring (golf and polo tournaments).