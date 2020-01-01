Menu

Alain PEZZONI

Paris

En résumé

Passionné d'e-commerce et de culture web en général, ayant eu la chance d'accompagner les prémices de la vente en ligne pour une grande compagnie aérienne à la fin des années 90, puis jusqu'à sa maturité 20 ans plus tard, j'ai développé progressivement une connaissance approfondie de l'écosystème digital et des leviers de l'e-commerce.

Je mets aujourd'hui cette expérience et ces compétences au service de mes clients au sein de l'agence digitale BeOnPerf (https://beonperf.ch/fr-FR) que j'ai fondée en 2014.

Après un master 2 (Bac +5) dans une grande école de commerce (Audencia à Nantes) puis une dizaine d'années en marketing dont 5 en tant que directeur marketing, j'ai occupé la fonction de directeur des ventes directes, dont principalement l'e-commerce, chez AIR FRANCE KLM pendant 9 ans sur un marché de plus de 80 millions d'euros de chiffre d'affaires annuel en ligne.

Depuis 2009 je donne également des cours d'e-commerce dans le cadre de formations professionnelles en Suisse (au SAWI à Lausanne puis à l'Ecole Supérieure de Commerce et de Communication, ESM, à Genève).

En 2012 j'ai participé à l'aventure de la création d'entreprise en co-fondant une start-up en Suisse avec deux autres associés du nom de Skioo.com.

Mes compétences :
Marketing
E-commerce
E-business
Réseaux sociaux
International
Communication
Call center
Business development
Vente
Publicité
Formation
Stratégie digitale
Marketing digital

Entreprises

  • BeOnPerf - CEO

    Paris 2014 - maintenant BeOnPerf is a global digital agency focused on performance. We provide consulting in e-commerce and digital marketing, we build web sites and apps and we run acquisition campaigns for our clients.

    All details on https://beonperf.ch

    Our area of expertise:

    - BeOnStrategy: audits (including SEO) and consulting (start-ups, digital transformation)

    - BeOnReputation: online reputation management and social media marketing

    - BeOnLeads: lead generation

    - BeOnTraffic: traffic acquisition (SEO, SEA, programmatic display)

    - BeOnSite: web site development

    - BeOnMobile: apps development

    - BeOnTraining: teams and managers trainings

    - BeOnCRM: CRM, e-mail marketing, clients engagement (chat bots, social CRM, etc)

  • ESM - Ecole de Management et de Communication - Lecturer

    2012 - maintenant In charge of teaching Digital Marketing and e-CRM to experienced students.
    All details here:http://www.esm.ch/fr/formations/index.php?id=14

  • Skioo.com - Co-founder

    2012 - 2015 Skioo.com is a skipass online retailer that provides new ski experience through out many exclusive features such as Snowmiles, Pins, Skydays, mobile apps and several social features which make Skiioo one of the most innovative platforms in the ski industry.
    Skiioo won 2 startup competitions in 2013: ICT Investor Day (http://ict-investors-day.ch/9THIID-winner) and Swisscom Startup Challenge (http://startup.swisscom.ch/en/swisscom-startup-challenge).

  • SAWI (Schweiz. Ausbildungszentrum für Marketing, Werbung und Kommunikation) - Professor

    2009 - 2012 In charge of teaching e-commerce for the Swiss federal diploma "Web Project Manager". 15-20 students. Jury duty of WPM diploma since 2011.

    SAWI courses prepare adults with professional experience to several Swiss federal diploma in marketing/communication. Get more insight about the WPM federal diploma on http://www.sawi.com/fr/Brochure/Brochure_Web_Project_manager

  • Air France KLM - HEAD OF SALES, E-BUSINESS & CUSTOMER CARE

    Paris 2007 - 2016 In charge of Direct Sales & Customer Care for Air France and KLM in Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia.
    Direct Sales cover e-commerce (9 websites), call centers (2), airport/city ticket offices (11).

    Also Innovation Manager (transverse function) for the different business areas such as commercial, finance, HR, operations, etc. In charge of inspiring people, collecting ideas, rewarding and set up new projects.

    > In charge of Direct Sales, E-business & Customer Care for Air France and KLM in Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia.
    > Direct Sales cover e-commerce (9 websites), call centers (2), airport/city ticket offices (11)
    > Yearly turnover: over 80 millions €
    > 57 employees

    Main duties/goals :

    - E-business : increase e-commerce revenue, boost acquisition (traffic and sales), improve customer value and retention, increase m-commerce, manage digital marketing leverages (SEA, SEO, display, affiliation, e-mail marketing, social media), manage 8 sites content, ensure proper community management on several social networks. Test & learn from new technologies and latest digital marketing concepts

    - Offline sales : drive and challenge PoS managers, ensure highest quality of service at touch points, boost prospecting activities, generate up-sell revenue, enhance added value for customers.

    - Customer Care : ensure claims handling quality & processes, focus on high value customers, sales teams involvement in handling, manage legal cases.

  • AIR FRANCE - MARKETING MANAGER

    Roissy CDG 2002 - 2007 Marketing Manager for Switzerland and Central Europe (10 countries) in charge of advertising, direct marketing, loyalty programs, internet sales and promotion, corporate accounts prospection, branding, incentive programs for distributors, parternships, PR, call center management in B2T environement.

    Specialties:
    Field marketing, brand loyalty building, partnerships with loyalty programs, datamining, direct marketing, e-marketing, e-commerce, CRM, advertising, PR.

    Skills : people management (8 persons), budget controlling (1.5 MEUR), project management, SAP usage,languages FR/EN/SP and basic DE/IT.

  • AIR FRANCE - COMMUNICATION MANAGER

    Roissy CDG 1997 - 2002 Follow up of the Commercial Action Plan and budget, implementation of advertising campaigns in cooperation with agencies (media-planning, creative briefings), implementation of below-the-line campaigns (direct mails), setting up of a new incentive program for travel agencies (definition of needs in term of organization, computer skills, human skills, suppliers), Swiss partnership agreements implementation with Nestlé and Renault, sponsoring (golf and polo tournaments).

Formations

  • IMD - International Institute For Management Development (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2016 - 2016 Leading Digital Business Transformation certificate

    Leading Digital Business Transformation Executive Program

  • The Ohio State University (Columbus)

    Columbus 1995 - 1995 Marketing, retailing

  • AUDENCIA Nantes Ecole De Management

    Nantes 1993 - 1996 Marketing

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud (Sceaux)

    Sceaux 1991 - 1993 Marketing

Réseau