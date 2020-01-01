Alain PEZZONI

Passionné d'e-commerce et de culture web en général, ayant eu la chance d'accompagner les prémices de la vente en ligne pour une grande compagnie aérienne à la fin des années 90, puis jusqu'à sa maturité 20 ans plus tard, j'ai développé progressivement une connaissance approfondie de l'écosystème digital et des leviers de l'e-commerce.



Je mets aujourd'hui cette expérience et ces compétences au service de mes clients au sein de l'agence digitale BeOnPerf (https://beonperf.ch/fr-FR) que j'ai fondée en 2014.



Après un master 2 (Bac +5) dans une grande école de commerce (Audencia à Nantes) puis une dizaine d'années en marketing dont 5 en tant que directeur marketing, j'ai occupé la fonction de directeur des ventes directes, dont principalement l'e-commerce, chez AIR FRANCE KLM pendant 9 ans sur un marché de plus de 80 millions d'euros de chiffre d'affaires annuel en ligne.



Depuis 2009 je donne également des cours d'e-commerce dans le cadre de formations professionnelles en Suisse (au SAWI à Lausanne puis à l'Ecole Supérieure de Commerce et de Communication, ESM, à Genève).



En 2012 j'ai participé à l'aventure de la création d'entreprise en co-fondant une start-up en Suisse avec deux autres associés du nom de Skioo.com.



