Alain SADYAN

  • Obriens
  • cuisinier

TOULOUSE

Entreprises

  • Obriens - Cuisinier

    Production | TOULOUSE 2022 - 2022

  • Hippopotamus - Commis de cuisine

    Production | Blagnac (31700) 2022 - 2022

  • Les 500 par les halles de la cartoucherie - Plongeur

    Production | TOULOUSE 2021 - 2022

  • Quand les moules auront des dents - Plongeur

    Production | TOULOUSE 2019 - 2019

  • Pizzeria Bambino - Commis de cuisine

    Production | TOULOUSE 2019 - 2020

  • LITEYEAR - Démarcheur commercial

    Commercial | TOULOUSE 2018 - 2018

  • L'arche En Pays Toulousain - Vendeur en produit bio

    Blagnac 2012 - 2017

Formations

  • IMPro Henri Dinguirard (Aurignac)

    Aurignac 2008 - 2012

Annuaire des membres :