I've been passionate about training and teaching, pretty well since the beginning of my career. Even during a long and successful period in sales, mainly in the financial and real estate sectors, in-service training has been an important aspect of my work. Business development has also allowed me to provide sales and customer services training to employees, culminating most recently in joining the lecture circuit in France, providing all-day training sessions to French Immobiliers / Realtors / Estate Agents. My lifelong passion for aviation means that I would like to make contact with flight and cabin crew, commercial or private, ground staff and air traffic controllers, either to develop or practice your aviation English, or prepare for ICAO Level 4



Hi, I'm Alan Walker, and my job today is to provide English language teaching to International businesses and the aviation sector. From top management to key role employees, my aim is to create strong self-confidence, and reduce stress when participating in conferences, sales meetings, seminars, exhibitions, in fact anywhere that English is used as the common language. The aviation sector requires special focus on pronunciation and intonation, and my training will Improve both your communication and auditive recognition skills.



My methods have helped many already, and every person I've taught has told me what a difference my training has made to their professional lives.



My wide business experience also allows me to coach businesses in providing a cost effective independent perspective, to channel ideas, and assist in creating revenue enhancing project solutions.



I look forward to doing the same for you, or your company.



Mes compétences :

Business development

Coaching

Développement personnel

Formateur

Immobilier