Alan WALKER

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

I've been passionate about training and teaching, pretty well since the beginning of my career. Even during a long and successful period in sales, mainly in the financial and real estate sectors, in-service training has been an important aspect of my work. Business development has also allowed me to provide sales and customer services training to employees, culminating most recently in joining the lecture circuit in France, providing all-day training sessions to French Immobiliers / Realtors / Estate Agents. My lifelong passion for aviation means that I would like to make contact with flight and cabin crew, commercial or private, ground staff and air traffic controllers, either to develop or practice your aviation English, or prepare for ICAO Level 4

Hi, I'm Alan Walker, and my job today is to provide English language teaching to International businesses and the aviation sector. From top management to key role employees, my aim is to create strong self-confidence, and reduce stress when participating in conferences, sales meetings, seminars, exhibitions, in fact anywhere that English is used as the common language. The aviation sector requires special focus on pronunciation and intonation, and my training will Improve both your communication and auditive recognition skills.

My methods have helped many already, and every person I've taught has told me what a difference my training has made to their professional lives.

My wide business experience also allows me to coach businesses in providing a cost effective independent perspective, to channel ideas, and assist in creating revenue enhancing project solutions.

I look forward to doing the same for you, or your company.

Mes compétences :
Business development
Coaching
Développement personnel
Formateur
Immobilier

Entreprises

  • Optimhome France - Conseiller en Immobilier

    MONTPELLIER 2018 - 2019

  • Warwick - Manager de developpement

    2012 - 2013 En Angleterre, j’ai développé en partenariat avec un contact chinois une salle de classe e-learning haute performance dans l’un des collèges le plus respecté de Guangzhou, Chine

  • HiFly English Learning - Formateur, Enseignant anglais (TEFL)

    2010 - maintenant Planned and provided specialist Business English training to senior management, directors, and key employees, with a view to improving their auditive and oral understanding of English in various business settings, including conference, international seminar, import/export roles, sales/marketing, and corporate strategy roles.

    I also do on-the-fly, on site, interpretation for international companies, where site visits require English to be spoken as the common language.

  • Celtic Immobilier - Senior negotiator

    2006 - 2010 Transaction immobilière, Prospection (suivi des vendeurs et rentrée mandats). Sélections acheteurs et les visites. Rédaction et signature du compromis de vente et le suivi de la vente jusqu'a signature de l'acte authentique

    Further responsibilities included assistance with the recruitment process for the company and providing in-service and field training.

    Formateur agrée UNIT (Union National d'Immobilier), the largest Real Estate syndicate in Europe. Mission, to prepare and deliver full-day training sessions across France to French Immobiliers.

    Document translator TISSOT, the largest provider of specialised pre-printed documents for the immobilier market in Fance. Misson, to completely re-work and translate several key bilingual documents, to increase their legibility and thus increase their sales appeal.

  • Celtic Immobilier - Sales negotiator (France)

    2000 - 2006 Transaction immobilière, Prospection (suivi des vendeurs et rentrée mandats). Sélections acheteurs et les visites. Rédaction et signature du compromis de vente et le suivi de la vente jusqu'a signature de l'acte authentique

    Further responsibilities included assistance with the recruitment process for the company and providing in-service and field training.

  • Héli-Images - Owner

    1999 - 2001 Specialist aerial photographer to the leisure and photo-library sectors

  • Freelance - Freelance construction

    1995 - 1999 Purchase and renovation of French property

  • La Manche Immobilier - Négociateur

    1994 - 1995 Transaction immobilière pour le marché anglophone. Prospection (suivi des vendeurs et rentrée mandats). Sélections acheteurs et les visites. Rédaction et signature du compromis de vente et le suivi de la vente jusqu'a signature de l'acte authentique

  • Castle Wildish Ltd - Senior Negotiator

    1991 - 1994 Source properties, client visits, price negotiation and sales following

  • Flexible Investment Planning Ltd - Senior Investment Consultant

    1989 - 1989 I provided specialised investment advice to selected clients (Bonds, Unit trusts, Managed Funds)

  • Philip Charles - Negotiator

    1989 - 1991 Provided real estate and financial services to clients

  • Weybourne Financial Services - Senior Financial Consultant

    1988 - 1989 Provided Investment and Pensions advice to clients. Independent financial advisor

  • J Grondona Consultancy - Development Manager

    1986 - 1988 I developed the business across several sectors. Developed a mass-mailing system, a tele-sales department, and provided operational training to the staff. I also had the role of Senior Investment Consultant, providing investment and pensions advice to clients.

  • CT Walker & Co - Partner

    1973 - 1986 Agent for te Halifax Building Society. Responsible for staff training, business development, and providing investment, mortgage, and insurance advice and services to our clients. Responsible for the smooth running of the office during the principal's absence.

Formations

  • St John'S Independent School (Leatherhead)

    Leatherhead 1969 - 1973 7 GCSE passes, including English and Mathematics

Réseau