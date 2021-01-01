Nous sommes une structure de sourcing française.



Notre rôle est de vous accompagner dans la recherche d'un fabricant ou fournisseur en France ,en Chine, en Afrique aux Etats Unis, comme partout à travers le monde



D'après un cahier des charges complets, nous sommes présent dans le suivi de votre projet, la certification des produits ainsi que la sécurité du transport .



Nous sommes là pour faciliter vos recherches, le suivi ainsi que les démarches à l'Import Export.



Aujourd'hui et pour demain, SO LUXURY vous aide à l'International.





L'équipe SO LUXURY





We are a French sourcing structure .



Our role is to assist you in finding a manufacturer or supplier in France , China , Africa, the United States, as elsewhere around the world



According to a notebook full loads, we are now in the monitoring of your project, product certification and transport safety .



We are here to facilitate your research , monitoring and steps to Import Export .



Today and tomorrow , SO LUXURY helps you abroad.





The SO LUXURY team



Mes compétences :

Négociation contrats

Commerce International

Import/Export International

Sourcing

Spécialiste de produits français